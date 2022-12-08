To the Editor

Imagine being a 5-year-old boy or girl and waking up on Christmas morning with nothing. No tree with lights, no family dinner, nothing, zip, zilch, nada.

Dec. 25 is fast approaching, and many children in Robeson County will go without. With 27% of the population living below the poverty level, we know children will not have a gift to open on Christmas morning.

The Robesonian, Robeson County Department of Social Services and Roses have worked tirelessly to implement the Empty Stocking Fund year after year.

In 2021, a total of 1,201 children were provided $50 vouchers to shop at local Roses locations. Because a record number of families registered their children this year, United Way needs your assistance in providing a Christmas gift for 2,064 children.

Lumber River United Way is seeking your help to make a child’s Christmas special and to increase the number of children served. Donations are needed to provide shopping vouchers, whether they come from individuals, small businesses, major manufacturing facilities, doctors’ offices or church groups, it all adds up.

The Empty Stocking Fund is collected and distributed through a partnership between The Robesonian, with applications processed through the Robeson County Department of Social Services. Lumber River United Way is the administrator of the Empty Stocking Fund and charges zero administrative fees, this means 100% of every donation provides a gift for children in Robeson County.

Please consider donating to the Robeson County Empty Stocking Fund, your gift may assist a single parent, a family struggling to make ends meet, or a child being raised by a grandparent on a fixed income.

To make a donation or to get involved, please visit lumberriveruw.org.

Don’t let The Grinch win.

Tate Johnson

Executive Director, Lumber River United Way