I was expecting to get a call, not to make one.

I made what is called a butt dial, and the result is I come today begging, asking once again that those of you who can, pretty please with sugar on top, dig deep into your pockets and contribute to the Empty Stocking Fund.

Most of you know the Empty Stocking Fund is a fundraising effort hatched in the late 1970s by The Robesonian, whose purpose is to provide presents to little boys and girls in this county who otherwise would do without on Christmas Day. And those who did not know, know now.

There are 2,064 boys and girls who have been screened and declared eligible for help by the Department of Social Services, which means $123,840 is needed to check all of them off Santa’s list. That would be a record amount raised – and by a lot. With the Dec. 22 deadline to contribute, $13,745 has been raised as I write this on Thursday morning, so there is a lot of work to be done.

Let me explain the bit about making the call and not receiving it.

The last two years I have been asked to use this space as a string on the finger to remind folks to donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, the call coming after it had stumbled to its traditional slow start. I have done so happily, and the response has been positive. But I know that donations always begin as a trickle and the faucet opens as the deadline nears.

Here is the strange thing.

On Wednesday night as I was form-fitted into my recliner, watching ‘Dateline’, I noticed that I had butt-dialed Anthony Dial, the program manager at the Robeson County Department of Socials Services, who guides the Empty Stocking Fund. I have more than 200 contacts on my cell phone, and for whatever reason, Dial was the one called randomly.

I hung up before Anthony had a chance to answer, but he called back. After I explained that the call was accidental, he said he had planned to call anyway to ask that I spotlight the Empty Stocking Fund in this space.

Serendipity? Perhaps.

The challenge, Christmas for 2,084 children, is great enough, but more so this year because the decision has been made to provide each child with a $60 voucher – a 20 percent increase from the $50 used in the past – meaning each dollar does not stretch quite as far. It seems like a prudent decision given how inflation has whittled away at everyone’s budget, but it also means that more money is needed.

As a child who had the privilege of coming from a stable two-parent home, I never had to worry about Christmas presents under the tree – there were plenty – or food on the table. But we live in a county in which there are thousands of children who are not so blessed, so I encourage those who read this to do your part in putting merry into their Christmases.

There are four ways to donate: by visiting The Robesonian at 2175 Roberts Ave. in Lumberton between 8 a.m and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; sending donations to Lumber River United Way, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 2175 Roberts Ave., Lumberton, N.C., 28358; by using a credit card and calling either Linda Currie at 910-816-1980 or Clarissa Jackson at 910-416-5235; or online by going to www.lumberriveruw.org, clicking the donate button, filling out the necessary information and selecting Empty Stocking Fund-Robeson County.

I would encourage those who have given in the past to consider bumping that donation a bit this year because of the number of children who are standing in line and the decision to bump the voucher by 20 percent.

The wonderful thing about giving is the person giving typically enjoys it the most.

I just did. It worked.

