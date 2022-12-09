Home Opinion Opinion December 9, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print ROBESONIAN POLL RESULTS QUESTION: What are your holiday travel plans this season? Find the Robesonian Opinion Poll at www.robesonian.com/poll or scan the QPC code below. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR DONNIE DOUGLAS: Give yourself, and ESF, a present Court’s Leandro ruling will benefit North Carolina’s school children, educators View Comments Weather Lumberton broken clouds enter location 53.6 ° F 55.8 ° 53 ° 76 % 2.9mph 75 % Fri 59 ° Sat 54 ° Sun 53 ° Mon 57 ° Tue 52 ° Editor's Picks Nia Jones overcomes ‘invisible disability’ in pursuit of UNCP degree City of Lumberton recognizes LJHS football team Lumberton City Council approves proposed Hwy 55 in Highland Park Empty Stocking Fund donor’s list reaches 32 Local electric providers take precautions after Moore County substation attack Load more