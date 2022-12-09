On page 2C of today’s Robesonian you’ll find a short story about a youngster with local ties who recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout.

That’s quite an achievement.

I know because I’ve got three sons, all of whom — like their father — earned the rank of Eagle Scout.

I have a fourth child who grew up when girls weren’t admitted into the Boy Scouts of America, which on Feb. 1, 2019, changed its name to Scouting BSA — dropping the word “Boy” from its title and welcoming girls into the program.

And, while my daughter missed out on officially joining the Scouting program, she spent enough time tagging along with me and her brothers on various hikes, fishing trips and camp outs that I could easily argue qualify her as an Eagle Scout.

Additionally, any mother of a scout, by default — in my opinion — also qualifies to be awarded the rank of Eagle Scout.

You Boy Scout moms out there know what I’m talking about.

They may not know how to tie a square knot or find the North Star, but no Eagle Scout has achieved that lofty rank without the strong influence of a mother or mother figure pushing him/her along.

In fact, when an Eagle Scout is presented with his badge and new insignia, a Mothers Pin is also presented to the scout, who in turn presents it to his mother.

My wife has three Eagle Scout Mothers Pins, and they are among her most cherished possessions.

I earned my own Eagle Scout badge in the early 1980s, when one of the required merit badges was First Aid. Several decades later, I found the lessons I learned as a boy had real life applications when one day at work I experienced some mild chest pains and some numbness in my left arm. I’m certain that getting to the hospital early saved my life.

Years ago, after becoming an Eagle Scout, but before I convinced my wife to marry me, I landed a job as the aquatics director at a Boy Scout summer camp. The following spring, when I got a call from the camp offering to bring me back, I said I was married.

The camp director surprised me when he said, “What can she do?”

So, for our honeymoon, my wife and I spent five weeks with roughly 500 boys per week, singing songs, roasting marshmallows, sailing, canoeing, riding horses and dodging mosquitos and thunderstorms.

She worked at the camp trading post selling slushies, moccasins and model rockets, while I did my best to keep a horde of boys above water at the camp’s lake and swimming pool.

And so, Scouting became an integral part of our family, right from the beginning.

Now, with some years of experience, I’d offer some advice to new Eagle Scouts such as the Britt boy. Your accomplishment, while notable in itself, is really just the beginning of a life of adventure.

You’ve joined an association that includes some very well-known members, all of whom credit their experiences learned in Scouting. Among them: Steven Spielberg, John Wayne, Pres. Gerald Ford, Neil Armstong and many others.

A google search of notable Eagle Scouts provides an exhaustive list of men and women that have done what you have done — and then done more.

Eagle Scouts quickly learn that they have what my old scoutmaster called “scout stink,” something that, regardless of where you go or where you end up in the years ahead, will be difficult to rub off.

Once an Eagle Scout, always an Eagle Scout.

David Kennard, Eagle Scout, is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Contact him at [email protected]