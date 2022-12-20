“People think water runs in one pipe and runs out the other.”

Paul Valenti, chief operator of Lumberton’s Water Plant, talking about the task of providing clean water for Lumberton residents.

***

“If you’re out celebrating this holiday season, make sure you have a sober ride home. If you drive under the influence, you have a lot to lose. Not only could you kill yourself or someone else, but you could face thousands of dollars in court costs and fines, jail time, or a revoked license.”

Mark Ezzell, director of the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program, talking about the “Booze It & Lose It” campaign running through the holiday season.

***

“Myself, the committee and the council I believe, would want to make it known that it’s due to no fault of their own … Due to a mistake made by this council, they were appointed in error and in order to make that corrected, we are where we are this evening.”

Tribal Councilman Corbin Eddings talking about an error made by the Tribal Council to appoint Dr. Christopher Clark (District 4) and Louise Mitchell to the Lumbee Tribal Council’s Constitutional Reform Committee. Eddings said their appointment was a violation of Article 11 Section 2 of the Constitution, which is cited as ethics and conflicts of interests.

***

“This is a great accomplishment for our BLET program. We are so proud of our BLET cadets and the faculty who teach in the program.”

Robeson Community College Pres. Melissa Singler, talking about the 100% pass rate of students in the Fall 2022 Basic Law Enforcement Training Academy taking the BLET State Exam.

***

“Tuesday #ncwx update: A brief period of light snow/sleet will be possible across southern portions of western NC, including the Charlotte Metro region. A light dusting is possible across the west, but no significant accumulation is expected.”

Gov. Roy Cooper retweeting a Twitter post Tuesday in regard to information from NC Emergency Management.