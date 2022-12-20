THUMBS UP: Another $7,660 has been added to the Empty Stocking Fund bringing the new total to $63,075. The new total means that more than 1,000 children will be served this year. There are just two days left to participate in this year’s drive by donating. This year’s goal is to raise at least $123,840 for the fund, enough for families to receive a $60 voucher per eligible child, up $10 from the typical voucher allotment. The Empty Stocking Fund was established in the late 1970s to help children who might otherwise not have any presents to open on Christmas Day. Since 1996, the fund has raised about $1.8 million, enough to help about 36,000 children.

THUMBS UP: On Tuesday morning, the average price of gas was $2.86 per gallon; Lumberton’s average prices for a gallon of gas was $2.83. Those prices represent a drop of 11 cents and 7 cents respectively over the previous week. For the sixth straight week, the nation’s average gas price has fallen, declining 11.9 cents from a week ago to $3.09 per gallon today according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

THUMBS DOWN: Lumbee Tribal Council members were told Thursday that the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina’s Mortgage Pandemic Relief Program will cease accepting applications on Dec. 31 due to the high volume of “urgent folders.” Urgent folders consist of applicants who have homes that are in the process of going into foreclosure, are in foreclosure, homes that have received warning notices of utilities being shut off or homes with utilities having already been disconnected, said Matt Roller, the assistant compliance officer for the Lumbee Tribe.

THUMBS UP: Cities and communities around Robeson County are celebrating the holiday season with Thanksgiving and Christmas parades, something we’ve not seen in past years because of the COVID pandemic. We here at The Robesonian have welcomed the return of parades and parade goers. crowds

THUMBS DOWN: It is unfortunate that local law enforcement agencies have to be on high alert for drunken drivers during the holiday season. We applaud their service, but wish it wasn’t needed. Law enforcement officers are stepping up patrols as part of the statewide “Booze It & Lose It” holiday enforcement effort which started on Dec. 13 and will conclude Jan. 2. If you drink, don’t drive.

THUMBS UP: The Lumberton Toy and Comic Show took place over the weekend and was an ideal place for the kind of Christmas shopping impossible at big box stores. Residents in Robeson County are fortunate to this kind of event, something found more commonly in larger cities. This kind of business falls into the tourism industry sector, something that residents may not consider as a major economic player in Robeson County. But the tourism industry sector consistently ranks in the top five to 10 economic drivers here in Robeson County.

THUMBS DOWN: The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has 25 vacant detention center jobs and 10 vacant patrol deputy jobs according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, and the agency isn’t alone in trouble filling jobs. Finding qualified candidates to work in law enforcement has plagued local and regional agencies. An incentive to retain personnel is raises, which deputies and detention center employees have received. According to Wilkins for base pay, deputies now receive $41,576 and detention center hires $39,597, with greater sums given to experienced individuals or the holders of some certification, however Maj. Damien McLean, also of the sheriff’s office, stated the problem was not the pay. Rudy Locklear of Robeson Community College of the BLET said he believed the difficulty in recruiting law enforcement officers is attributable to multiple social, political and economic forces working simultaneously.

THUMBS UP: It’s audit season, with most cities and towns reporting on the condition of their finances. We’ve heard only good news from independent auditors on the state of financial affairs. The only red flag we’ve heard so far is that some towns have too much money in their General Funds. Municipalities should collect tax dollars and spend the funds on public services such as police, fire, streets, etc. While it’s wise to build up a rainy day fund, residents should be aware where their tax dollars are going. So far, audit reports have given local municipalities clean bills of financial health.

Do you have suggestion for thumbs up or thumbs down? Contact Executive Editor David Kennard at [email protected]