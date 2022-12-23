When I was a teenager, there was a television show called “The Six Million Dollar Man,” which starred an actor named Lee Majors. The premise of the show was that Majors’ character, retired Air Force Col. Steve Austin, a former astronaut, had suffered a horrific accident during a test flight, and been rebuilt to superhuman strength, speed, and vision with the use of bionic implants.

He was employed as a secret agent for the United States, and of course used his Superman-like powers to make the world a better place.

The cost of the rebuild? You guessed it, 6 million bucks.

I was reminded of that show recently when Mack Brown, the head football coach at the University of North Carolina, complained during a press conference that Tar Heel quarterback Drake Maye, the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman Trophy next season, had been offered $6 million to transfer to another school.

Maye, unlike Austin, has all original parts, but like Austin uses his superpowers to make my world a better place, primarily by throwing touchdown passes to help the Tar Heels win football games. Brown was diplomatic, and did not point fingers, but I am neither diplomatic nor constrained. The leading suspects are Alabama and The Ohio State University, both of which have deep pockets to purchase players through what is called NIL, an acronym for Name, Image and Likeness.

NIL allows collegiate athletes to essentially be paid for their talent. I do not want to suggest that UNC does not provide NIL money to its players, because it does. But not the big bucket of dollars that can be offered by SEC and Big 10 schools. Heck, I would not be stunned to see Armando Bacot come back for a fifth year because the pay is better in Chapel Hill than Grand Rapids.

Here is the part that added a little merry to my Christmas: Maye said no, declaring in a tweet: “Could never leave this place. I’m a Tar Heel.”

Maye immediately shot up my list of all-time favorite Tar Heels.

Here are Maye’s sticking points: He is a legacy at UNC, his father quarterbacking the Tar Heels in the mid-1980s, his brother Luke hitting a legendary shot against Kentucky that continued the Tar Heels march to the NCAA basketball title in 2017, and another brother, Beau, a walk-on on this year’s basketball team that gets some late-game burn when the Heels are up by a bunch.

Also and presumably, Drake must be in a financial position to say no to $6 million, which if there is such a club it is a small one. Heck, we live in an age during which professional golfers who are already multi-millionaires can be bought for a few more million dollars so their fortune can be squared.

Most college athletes, a significant percentage of whom come from next to nothing or nothing at all, are not so well-positioned to turn down millions of dollars. The fault, of course, is not with the athletes who take the money and run, but with the process.

The NCAA is doing nothing that is apparent to crack down on tampering, which is when schools reach out to such athletes with cash deals. Also, the NCAA has done nothing to tighten transfer rules through

what is called the portal, allowing athletes to switch uniforms without having to sit out a year as was the case in the good old days.

Nowadays, if a coach as a means of discipline demands a player run a few laps, that player might not stop running until he reaches a rival campus.

It is the new landscape, and it does not resemble collegiate athletics that have provided me with a great deal of pleasure for a half century. I do not like it and I will like it a lot less when a star athlete at UNC says yes to millions.

It is past time for a do-something NCAA.

