It was about this time of the year two years ago that I had a cellphone conversation with Bill Smith, Robeson County’s longtime health director, that I remember well.

I had called Bill asking a favor, if I might be able to jump ahead in line to get the newly available Covid vaccine that was being administered at the Health Department. I had heard that folks with pre-existing health problems that potentially could heighten their vulnerability to the virus were receiving priority for the vaccine. At that time the vaccine was administered according to age, with the elderly being at the front of the line.

Bill asked what my health issue was, and I reminded him I had undergone open heart surgery in 2009 to fix a leaky aortic valve. He agreed that would qualify me, and then added, “Plus you are obese.”

I cannot tell you what I said in return because it would be deleted, but I can tell that Bill got the response he was looking for. That explains our relationship, which extended beyond the professional one that existed because I was editor of The Robesonian and he was director of the Health Department.

Bill gave me a time to come to the Health Department to get vaccinated. When I arrived, he sought me out, ensured that I was properly taken care of, and we had a delightful and enlightening conversation.

It was our last one of many.

Bill died unexpectedly this week. He was 73 years old. Almost half his life, 34 years, he spent trying to make the lives of the poor and sick better in Robeson County as director of the nation’s oldest rural health department, established in 1912.

I still get asked if I miss being the editor of this newspaper, and my stock answer is that no, I do not miss the work. But I do miss my fellow employees at the newspaper; I miss the people we worked for, the readers; and I miss the people we worked with, such as Bill Smith. Bill and I talked regularly when he would submit his weekly column, but also when I would call, perhaps for a story we were doing on a health issue in Robeson County, or for his advice on an editorial I was writing.

Bill had a brilliant mind and a dry wit, so I was careful with my words. It always worried me when he would call to tell me why I was wrong about something I had written.

We often disagreed on politics, but being adults, that did not define our relationship. We were just as likely to talk about sports. Bill had an affection for soccer and would occasionally complain about what he saw as a lack of coverage by our newspaper, a complaint he shared diplomatically.

He would also share stories about his duty in Vietnam, which he did not offer boastfully, but to underline a broader point.

Often we would talk about Robeson County’s health problems, of which there were and remain plenty. These include obesity, diabetes, a high percentage of smokers, and drug abuse – the kind of ailments that can be found in high poverty areas and are shaped by poor choices.

Bill was constantly frustrated because so much of what ails Robeson County health-wise is self-inflicted, especially obesity, smoking and drug abuse, as well as the county’s low vaccination rate against Covid.

But my sense was that this county’s health challenges inspired Bill’s work to provide services to those who were more vulnerable. Whatever level of frustration he felt he concealed well.

As I was writing this, I decided to type in Bill’s cell number to read our last text conversation and was disappointed to see that we had not texted since I got a new phone, so there was no history.

Bill’s death this week hit me hard. My real worry is that it hits the many residents of Robeson County with high health risks harder.

Reach Donnie Douglas at [email protected]