I never thought I would see anything more horrific on a football field than the last two minutes of the game between N.C. State and North Carolina in 2021, when the best evidence ever was offered that God is not a Tar Heel and that the sky being Carolina blue is deceitful. If you do not know what happened, Google is your friend, and I am not. Zero chance I relive that by recounting it here.

That game might be my parting thought on Earth – unless dementia provides relief.

But what was much more painful was watching Monday night when Damar Hamlin, a 24-year-old safety for the Buffalo Bills, dropped like he had been shot during the first quarter of a highly anticipated NFL football game with the Cincinnati Bengals. About 24 million people – the most, as bad luck would have it, to ever tune into a Monday Night Football game – watched in worry for the next 19 minutes as rescue people tried to breathe life back into Hamlin before loading him into an ambulance to be carried to a nearby trauma center.

Players from both teams knelt, grasped hands, wept and prayed as the football game morphed into a horror flick.

As this is being written, so is a happy ending. Hamlin, who had suffered a cardiac arrest, appears out of danger. On Wednesday, still unable to talk because of a tube that is helping him breathe, he grabbed a clipboard and a piece of paper and scribbled, “Did we win?” — evidence that he suffered no brain damage. Dr. Timothy Pitts told Hamlin, “The answer is yes, Damar, you won. You won the game of life.”

That guy can play on my team. The game, by the way, was suspended after Hamlin’s injury, and the NFL has since decided it will not be resumed.

The heroes are now stepping forward from behind the curtain with the heaviest accolades being heaped on Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington, who was at Hamlin’s side within 90 seconds of his collapse performing CPR. An AED — automated external defibrillator – was also used successfully to administer a shock that jolted Hamlin’s heart back into action.

An AED is handy where I work, Pinecrest Country Club, and it was key to saving a golfer’s life in 2019 who had suffered a heart attack. The AED was there because a childhood friend of mine and many others, Hal Byrd, a paramedic, died on April 11, 2016, when he suffered a heart attack on the sixth hole at Pinecrest CC. His buddies at Lumberton Rescue and EMS raised the money to buy the AED.

That is today’s take-home: If you own or manage a workplace or place of play where large groups of people assemble, having an AED available is potentially lifesaving. Two cliches spring to mind: You will only miss it when you need it, and the life you save might be yours.

Football is a violent sport, but Hamlin’s injury was mostly bad timing – literally. There was nothing exceptional about the elbow to the chest that Hamlin suffered, but medical experts speculate that Hamlin experienced what is called commotio cordis, when a blunt blow to the chest, delivered at a

precise point in the cardiac cycle, induces a life-threatening heart arrhythmia or cardiac arrest. Only a couple of dozen cases are reported each year in the United States, about half of which occur during an athletic contest.

Regardless, we will have to suffer endless debates about the worthiness of football – or change the channel. I will do the latter.

There are risks in most of what we do each day, and more people die of a heart attack while resting in a recliner than making a tackle on a football field. It is a risk I will assume this weekend when the NFL resumes play.

