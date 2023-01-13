Getting a job takes just a little work

A few weeks back, during that brutally cold spell that we had, I had a hankering for some Wendy’s chili and found myself in line at the restaurant in North Lumberton. I noticed a few cars ahead there was a man who was knocking on the car windows of people as they made their order, begging for money.

By the time I reached the sign to order, he had moved on, perhaps to an intersection or the ABC Store.

When I pulled up to the window to collect and pay for my order, I realized the dining area was closed and asked the Wendy’s employee why. She said they could not hire enough people to keep the dining area open.

I thought that was a rather good metaphor for today’s America. Too many people, for whatever reason, do not want to work, preferring instead to idle. I am talking to you Generation Z.

That story is anecdotal; this is not: Right now, there are 6 million people in this country who are (supposedly) looking for a job, and there are 10 million available jobs, so 1.67 jobs for each person searching. I understand it is not that simple, but it is not as complex as some would have you believe.

There exists a myriad of real reasons that some people cannot get and keep a job, including mental illness, addiction, lack of transportation, child-care expense and absence of skills. I am sure I have left out a bunch. But it is also true that a lot of people are just plain sorry, choosing to live off the government or the benevolence of others who will hand over a fistful of dollars.

What confuses me, is that in choosing to live off the government or handouts, a person is choosing a life of less.

The fast-food jobs of today are no longer minimum wage. They pay a livable wage, certainly more than you can get from the government, although I do not know how handsome the pay is at the Interstate 95 off ramp. Show up on time for a year, and you will be someone’s boss.

Although anyone who dines out locally understands the difficulty restaurants have in hiring, the labor shortage is not confined to that industry. I just got off the phone with a buddy who works at a local textile plant. They offer $16 an hour with enough overtime to make as much as $38,000 a year, with retirement and health-care benefits, and no random drug testing. This is for unskilled workers as they will train you.

In Robeson County, the unemployment rate is around 6%, not bad by historical standards, but that leaves almost 3,000 people in search of work.

I am old, and not only fashioned, but I remember well a time when having a job was a point of pride, and not having one a stain of shame. But no longer. In fact, the script has flipped. When a new acquaintance is made and the question of what you do is posed, for some “get me a check” is the boast.

It occurred to me a couple of paragraphs ago that this would be published in advance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. On Monday we honor the icon who paid the heaviest price so that all people, but particularly those of color — 70% of those in this county — would all be stationed at the same block on the starting line.

Part of that, of course, is the opportunity to work, and on that the Rev. King said this: “No work is insignificant. All labor that uplifts humanity has dignity and importance and should be undertaken with painstaking excellence.”

So you can assemble on Monday and celebrate King and his dream for all of us. Or, if you don’t have one, you could honor him by getting a job. Unlike in the past, all that is really required now is looking for one.

If you are offended by what you just read, good chance I am talking to you. Your move.

Reach Donnie Douglas by email at [email protected]