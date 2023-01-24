“That’s why I came here to Lumberton today, to tell you we’re moving forward. We’re not turning back. We’re moving forward.”

Rev. Ricky Banks, president of the General Baptist State Convention of N.C. referencing a Martin Luther King address — “If you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.”

***

“We are so excited to see everyone come out today to honor our nation’s finest. Thank you for joining us, this is a great day for Robeson Community College and for our active duty military students, our veterans, and our military families, and I am just so happy that we are able to celebrate the highly anticipated unveiling of the Veterans Wall of Honor today.”

RCC President Melissa Singler, speaking during the school’s unveiling of the Veteran’s Wall of Honor.

***

“Historically blood donor turnout drops in the early months of each year making it difficult to keep the shelves stocked for local hospital patients in need. 62% of the US population are eligible to donate blood; however only 3% do. We need dedicated donors… to change these statistics.”

Jamie Collins, the director of Campus Operations at Robeson Community College, talking about the need for blood donations.

***

“This increase was expected following Thanksgiving, Christmas and general indoor holiday gatherings. Analytical experts at UNC Health predicted this increase and alerted their health network to begin preparations as necessary.”

Amanda Crabtree, UNC Health Southeastern talking about the increase increase in COVID-19 patients hospitalized after the holidays.

***

“I just knew the Klan was coming to our county, and it was an insult. They were going to burn a cross, and we weren’t going to let that happen.

Jack Lowery, speaking on Jan. 20 with Dr. Jim Jones — both Lumbee Tribe members — about the Battle of Hayes Pond, during which the Lumbee Tribe skirmished and drove off the Ku Klux Klan.