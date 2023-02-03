It has been 1,787 days since I got an unexpected day off with pay while I was working at The Robesonian, although it feels like it has been longer.

On Monday, Feb. 1, 1988, although I was sports editor of this newspaper, I was doing an audition to move to the news side when Eddie Hatcher and Timothy Jacobs shortened my workday by rudely walking in at about 10 a.m. They were armed with shotguns, declaring they would be taking hostages and that bombs would be fastened to doors.

Had I been working in sports, I might have been held hostage, but as it were, I was in the composing area when Rita rushed in and said, “There are two men up front with shotguns.” I showed my quickness, was the first out the backdoor, and any fear I had that day was fleeting but the thought did occur that I might be running into others with shotguns.

I did not slow until I got to the courthouse, yelling at anyone who would listen that gunmen were inside The Robesonian. It was not long before police and curious onlookers surrounded the office on West Fifth Street and a 10-hour standoff began. During that time Hatcher negotiated with the Governor’s Office for investigations into what he alleged was a corrupt Sheriff’s Office.

I was reminded of the anniversary recently when Sarah Nagem, a reporter for Border Belt Independent, called and asked if I would be interviewed for a story on the 35th anniversary of The Robesonian Takeover. That story appeared in this newspaper on Wednesday, and I must say that Sarah did an excellent job of presenting a multi-faceted event.

My memories of that day remain vivid. I mingled with the crowd for a while worried about my co-workers, but soon I realized that was wasted time and zig-zagged my way home. I nestled into the evening as I typically did, watching the coverage on CNN and granting an occasional interview. It was a relief when my friends were released, all unharmed, but some traumatized. I have always rejected Hatcher and Jacobs’ assertion that things could not have gone horribly wrong.

I received a call that night from Bob Horne, the editor of the paper, saying I needed to return to work so a paper could be published, which I was not keen to do. A few minutes later I was told by phone no paper would be published that night as the FBI was inside processing what was now a crime scene.

The next day I was working news again, not as an audition but because of an all-hands-on-board approach to coverage of this international story, and we put out an historic edition. I remember the phone ringing, and at the other end was William Kunstler, a lawyer and civil rights activist who was known for his defense of the famous Chicago Seven.

We took an immediate dislike to each other, with him noting my “righteous indignation” and my recognizing this ambulance chaser had already decided the merit of Hatcher and Jacobs’ claims without being bothered by where the evidence would point.

Soon enough stories would emerge from what was going on inside that building. Sammy Batten, my sports reporter and roommate at the time, spent the day doing statistics and interviews; Raymond

Godfrey, a news reporter, had remained hidden under a desk inside an office, communicating with law enforcement and using a soda bottle when nature called.

I remember being angry when a hoodwinked federal jury acquitted Hatcher and Jacobs, and relieved when a state jury provided some measure of justice.

I get asked about that day not as much as I once did, but still on occasion. I tell people that two things can be true: There was corruption sewn into local law enforcement, but Hatcher and Jacobs did not produce, and if you are going to put people’s lives at risk, you better produce.

Hatcher, I always considered a fraud, and I think his death in prison following a murder he committed late in life, is validation. Jacobs used to call me occasionally when I was editor of the paper, and I have always believed his heart was in the right place. He has stayed true to his pursuit of full recognition of the Tuscarora people. I wish him only good things.

This, I admit, begrudgingly: Their actions that day did expedite a more just Robeson County, particularly for people of color. Begrudgingly, not because a more just Robeson County was not welcome, but because I always worry when protest is not peaceful.

It was not all fun and games inside that West Fifth Building for 10 hours, and it was good luck things did not get bloody. That is part of the story that needs to be remembered also.

