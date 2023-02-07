“If an organization is accredited, it means you are getting the best education possible, at a national level, meeting national standards. This allows our students to test for the National Registry, which means they can go to work anywhere in the United States, and even in some regions overseas.”

Kenny Locklear, the director of the EMS programs at Robeson Community College, talking about the college’s Medical Services program that recently achieved national accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs.

“We applaud the lifesaving decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to adapt its rules for blood donation, joining countries around the world in proposing a set of rules that defers donors for risky behaviors, not for who they are. This decision allows a previously marginalized group of people to participate in one of the most selfless acts that individuals perform, coming together to save lives.

A joint statement released last week from North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody H. Kinsley and State Health Director and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo.

“We still hope to come to a conclusion on those… . Every lead is treated like it is promising.”

A statemnt issued from the Lumberton Police Department in regard to the ongoing investigation into the unsolved deaths of three Lumberton residents: Christina “Kristin” Bennett, Rhonda Jones and Megan Oxendine.

“Why did all of those schools close? Integration was not a bad thing. It was really a positive thing but what happened was we took it from the wrong perspective. How many of you really thought that when we got bit by dogs and sprayed, that when we walked into the integrated schools, that they were going to close our schools, that they would just disappear and that our communities would become desolate?”

Frank McDuffie, president and CEO of the Laurinburg Institute, speaking last week on the state of education of black students and educators.

“Our national debt is over $31 trillion and constantly growing. Each person’s current share is roughly $94,000. Does that seem sustainable to you?”

U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, in a tweet Tuesday centered on the increasing national debt.