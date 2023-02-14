“The rug was taken out from under me. I thought I was going to stay there the rest of my life.”

Marjorie Kruger, who was told that the rest home where she was staying closed with little notice.

***

“Preventing staph bloodstream infections begins by detecting chronic kidney disease in its early stages to prevent or delay the need for dialysis. Healthcare providers can promote preventative practices, including methods to manage diabetes and high blood pressure, as well as providing education on treatment options among all patients and particularly those at greatest risk, to slow the progression of chronic kidney disease.”

CDC Chief Medical Officer Debra Houry, M.D., M.P.H., commenting on a recent report claiming Black and Hispanic patients on Dialysis have higher rates of staph bloodstream infections.

***

“North Carolina lags behind when it comes to tobacco control policies, and as a result, we have higher than average adult smoking rates at 14.4% and 27.3% of high school students use a tobacco product. This gives us an important opportunity to improve the health of our state through proven policies, such as funding our state tobacco prevention and control programs to continue the successful prevention, education, and quit smoking efforts across the state.”

Danna Thompson, director of Advocacy at the American Lung Association in North Carolina, proposing changes to the state policy to reduce the use of tobacco products in North Carolina.

***

“We’ve faced issues from container shipping to airline cancellations. Now we got balloons. *laughs*”

Pete Buttigieg jokes about his failures on the job in a tweet posted by @RNCResearch, then retweeted by U.S. Rep. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, and retweeted again by U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, R-North Carolina.

***

“U.S. forces shot down 4 objects in the last 10 days (2 of which were in Montana airspace) & the President hasn’t addressed the nation on one of them.”

A tweet by U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Montana, talking reported spy balloons over U.S. airspace.