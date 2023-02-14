February is Black History Month, a perfect time for our culture – all races – to further understand and learn more about Black Americans’ significant contributions to the nation.

Perhaps some of the stories of Black men and women throughout American history either have gone unnoticed or are not in the mainstream of our historical literature.

Kentucky Journalist Rev. Ron Whitlock recently wrote about the Buffalo Soldiers and particularly about Army Capt. Charles Young, a Kentuckian born into slavery who became the highest ranking Black Army officer at the time.

His story has been further revealed over the past few years and serves as just one example of how Black Americans had begun to trickle into meaningful American roles and some small degree of equality, though that was clearly a movement in its infancy.

America is hyper-focused on race at this juncture in our history, and the history of suppression of Black Americans is at the forefront of politics and our collective consciousness.

Our common goal to advance freedom and opportunity and eventually improve our approach beyond race is a lofty one. Communication and rational thinking and policies – both future laws and those that are in place – provide a foundation, but individuals’ prejudice and bias seemingly must evolve to an extent from within their own perspectives and thinking.

Of note is the Thirteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which abolished slavery.

In order for a state to be readmitted to the Union following the Civil War, President Andrew Johnson required states to approve the amendment.

Ten days following North Carolina voted and the requisite three-quarters of the state had approved its ratification and thus it became law.

This action by the legislature in 1865 actually came almost three years after the Emancipation Proclamation, which outlawed slavery in the southern states.

Following the passage of the Thirteenth Amendment, the freedmen’s convention met a few blocks northwest of the N.C. State Capitol. That assembly was the first effort by the state’s African Americans to press for full political rights.

On Dec. 6, 2010, officials of the North Carolina Office of Archives and History, and others met to dedicate and unveil four plaques commemorating the extension of civic and voting rights. In addition to one focusing on the 13th Amendment, the others so remembered were the 14th Amendment (granting rights to all citizens), the 15th Amendment (extending voting rights to new citizens) and the 19th Amendment (extending voting rights to women).

We continue to find ways to heal, sometimes one step forward and two back, in a forward cultural march from slavery, to post-Civil War America, the turbulent 1960s to our present time.

To that end, learning from the past requires understanding it. We encourage all to embrace Black History Month and learn of the heroic actions, pain, misery and massive struggles Black Americans had to – and continue to – overcome.

Source: Bowling Green Daily News and the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.