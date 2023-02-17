I have for more than a half century had a heightened interest in what are known as the Manson murders, not obsessive nor unhealthy, but surely more than most.

I am not sure why, but I have a theory.

I was a 12-year-old, days away from becoming a teen, when Charles Manson and The Family, a group of about 100 impressionable and drug-fueled young people who lived on Spahn Ranch about 20 minutes from Los Angeles, committed seven murders in California. It was the summer of 1969, just two years after the Summer of Love, and the most famous victim was actress Sharon Tate, a stunningly beautiful blonde who was just 26 years old.

My world was just beginning to come into focus as I had gotten those black-framed glasses as a fifth-grader that disguised my good looks but did introduce me to what was on the chalkboard, so I was in full-absorption mode. At some point I picked up “Helter Skelter: The True Story of the Manson Murders,” which was co-written by Vincent Gugliosi, the prosecutor in the murder trial, and did not put it down until all 689 pages were consumed.

The fact that The Beatles had a song called “Helter Smelter” on their White Album that Manson, a wannabe musician, interpreted to be the group’s call for a race war further intrigued me. The connection that Dennis Wilson, a member of the Beach Boys, had with Manson and The Family was also compelling.

The next year I followed the trial of Manson and Susan Atkins, Leslie Van Houten, and Patricia Krenwinkle, as well as a subsequent trial of Tex Watson, who had escaped to Texas before being captured. All were convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death, which was commuted to life in prison when California jettisoned the death penalty.

My interest in the case was rebooted in the early 1990s when Court TV would broadcast Leslie Van Houten’s appeals for parole, which now number 22. Four times the parole board has recommended that Van Houten, now 73, a threat to no one, a model prisoner who long ago renounced Manson and expressed remorse for her role in the murders, be freed. Each time the California governor has overruled the recommendation and my bet is Van Houten will die in prison.

Perhaps that is justice, but what is next, the point of today’s column, is not. In Robeson County, my informed guess is there are more than 120 people charged with murder now out on bond awaiting trial. True, they have not yet been convicted, and the lengthy wait until trial is why they are free and walking about.

This is not the fault of the District Attorney’s Office, which does not possess the resources to chew through the backlog of pending murder cases in this county, which mount by dozens each year. Long ago, while editor of this newspaper, we opined that what is needed in this county is a sort of a Manhattan Project, which would gather retired judges, prosecutors and public defenders long enough to wipe away these pending cases so that the District Attorney’s Office could deal with fresh murder cases in a timely manner.

For reference, Manson and his co-defendants were tried and sentenced before the one-year anniversary of the murders they committed.

No one has every postulated that ours is a perfect justice system, only that it is the best in the world. Perhaps.

But there is something really wrong when a 73-year-old woman who has led a model life as a prisoner for half a century atrophies in jail, while accused killers who are young, armed and dangerous – most of whom I would submit are guilty as hell – are free to terrorize.

That Van Houten remains in prison might not bother those who believe she got what she deserved. Cool, but she committed her crimes while a 19-year-old under the spell of hullicinogenics. She remains in jail because of who she helped kill and politics.

All of us should be bothered that on our streets are people who have killed, been charged, and are free to kill again.

I find that much more scary than Van Houten.

