To The Editor:

I read your March 14th article about Rev. Nicholas McNeill’s effort to ban the book, ‘Nasreen’s Secret School. Since books are accessible online, why ban them?

I Googled the book, then read all 33 pages. It was written from an Afghan grandmother’s perspective on how girls live in Afghanistan.

There was no indoctrination of any kind; no foul language; or anything vulgar. Also, the article indicated that he was particularly concerned about a chapter in the book, “Patient Zero,” because it mentions the origins of AIDS.

There are approximately 25 Bible verses that address homosexuality. Is the Bible on his hit list too?

His stance on Critical Race Theory (CRT) was confusing. CRT is an examination of how laws, social/political movements, and media are shaped by social concepts of race and ethnicity. It is taught in law school, not grades K-12. Notably, it has nothing to do with reverse racism.

The movement of banning books is focused on revisionist history. Both African American history and American Indian history are targets.

Last Oct. 24, Florida’s Gov. DeSantis said, “You have people that are teaching that the United States was built on stolen land. That is inappropriate for our schools; it’s not true.”

It’s just a matter of time for people like DeSantis to find books like ‘The Only Land I Know;” “The Lumbee Problem,” and “Lumbee Indians: An American Struggle,” as unsuitable.

For kids to gain a well-rounded education, then reading from different viewpoints is fundamental for improving educational outcomes.

Cara Pearson

Pembroke