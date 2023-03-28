THEY SAID IT

“After receiving approval in July 2022 from the UNC Board of Governors to include granting of doctoral degrees in UNCP’s mission statement, a Doctor of Nursing Practice clearly became the front-runner in planning for the university’s first doctoral degree program.”

Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings talking about the university’s move to offer a new nursing degree.

****

“If we’re to do this then there would be that true consistency of a 9-1-1 transfer to a 9-1-1. That would eliminate, obviously, the transfer to an admin line.”

Chad Deese, Robeson County’s 911 director, talking about a proposal allowing Robeson County’s E-911 Center to handle dispatch to not only area fire and rescue departments but also to Maxton’s Police Department.

****

“We are determined to clean up the town of Fairmont.”

Fairmont Commissioner Heather Seibels, talking a renewed effort by town leaders to “enjoy a rebirth” in Fairmont.

***

“There are some certificate errors on the current website. That’s why some of the pages are using HTTPS and others are not. Correcting this issue will make your website more secure.”

James Lucas, a Robeson Community College Information Technology student, presenting information to the CIS Board and RCC faculty and staff.

***

“U.S. reliance on foreign countries to power our homes and businesses is unacceptable. We must put America FIRST. @HouseGOP will restore American energy independence, lowering the cost of gas and utilities.”

U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, commenting on Twitter on proposals to lower energy costs.

***

H.R. 1, the Lower Energy Costs Act: Unleashes American energy, lowers costs for families, strengthens our critical mineral supply, reforms the permitting process for all industries. We must unleash American energy production and lower costs for our nation’s families.

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pennsylvania, @GReschenthaler, commenting on Twitter about a threat by Pres. Joe Biden to veto a Republican energy package.