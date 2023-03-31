I have finally found the secret to enjoying golf.

Enjoy golf.

It seems simple enough, but it eluded me like a double-eagle still does for more than a half century, during which I thought the key to enjoying golf was mastering a game that simply cannot be mastered. The wisdom that is a rare and welcomed byproduct of growing old has now informed me that if you cannot enjoy golf, there is no point in playing it.

And I am enjoying it more than ever.

I do not like admitting this to dozens of people or fewer, but I used to – at times, not always – be the poster child for a horrible golfer even if I could play a little. I would throw clubs, breaking them occasionally. I would cuss. I would sulk. I would whine.

We have all seen that golf commercial in which the guy is making endless excuses for a poor golf shot.

I was Coach K.

But no longer. Since I returned to playing golf about three years ago, I have yet to send a club into orbit, and enjoy playing more than ever. This has been achieved at least partly by fulfilling my New Year’s Resolution of 2021, when years of failing to lose weight or consuming fewer Bud Lights forced a switch in strategy, a lowering of the bar.

I resolved to play more golf with old friends. That has proved to be easy, like those 280-yard par 4’s I have discovered from the senior tees.

I have played more golf with old friends, and last weekend is just the latest example.

I will do some name-dropping now. Because of the Robeson County Humane Society’s John. P. Williamson Memorial Golf Tournament, I teed it up with Earle Bowman, Jeff Fleishman, David Gordon, Junior Nance and Don Williamson, all accomplished golfers back in the day and even now who honored me with their presence.

If you are around my age and have played golf at Pinecrest Country Club since the late 1960s, no introduction is needed. They are all local legends. Rock stars.

For the rest of you, here goes.

Earle was a heck of a player for Lumberton High, and the guy I patterned my “crow-hop” pre-shot routine after when I was a junior golfer, earning me endless needling from the late John McKee. Imitation, they say, is the greatest form of flattery. I think it had been 20 years since Earle and I teed it up.

Jeff, another Lumberton High player, played collegiately at the University of North Carolina, and has made a good living in the golf business. He is another guy I looked up to as a junior golfer, and my guess is we last played together in the early 1970s.

David, like Earle and Jeff, is a graduate of UNC, and he and I played on the same Lumberton High team in 1973 and 1974. In fact, David in 1974 won the individual championship in the Southeastern 3A Conference by a single shot over – guess who – me. That, as many of you have already discerned, is why I mention it. This was the second time David and I played together since those high school years.

Junior was an accomplished golfer at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, and although I see him often, last week was the first time we had played together since I am sure the 1970s. Junior’s swing has done what I thought was physically impossible, gotten even shorter. But Junior can still golf his ball.

Don and I played a lot of golf, typically against each other, beginning in the mid-80s and continuing into the early part of this century, when we both walked away from the game. Don was a heck of a player, and although he has more artificial body parts than did Steve Austin in “The Six Million Dollar Man” and another one on order, he hit a lot of good golf shots. My guess is it has been at least 15 years since Don and I played together.

For me, that was the best part of the event.

For the caged animals at 3180 W. Fifth St., the best part was that the tournament, which had 159 players, $4,200 of gift certificates awarded, and dozens of items in the silent auction and raffle distributed, raised more than $25,000 and money is still coming in.

I have ideas to make next year’s event even better, but I am not sure I will be able to improve the company.

Reach Donnie Douglas by email at [email protected]