“UNC Health Southeastern sought a partner that specializes in long-term care and would commit to opening all available beds at the WoodHaven Nursing Center for our community. The added availability of long-term care beds is needed in our area and will help add more jobs to our local economy.”

Chris Ellington, UNC Health Southeastern President/CEO, talking about the health system is exploring the transfer of ownership of its long-term care facility, WoodHaven Nursing Center, to Liberty Healthcare and Rehabilitation Services.

***

“Effective immediately, any person seeking to purchase or transfer a handgun in North Carolina is no longer required to apply to the sheriff for a pistol purchase permit.”

A statement from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office related to the veto of a Senate Bill sponsored by Sen. Danny Britt Jr. repealing the law requiring permits for purchasing handguns.

***

“@POTUS’ [Pres. Joe Biden’s] radical “rush-to-green” policies have made us more reliant on OPEC and Russia for our energy supply needs. That’s why @HouseGOP just passed H.R. 1 to unleash production here at home and restore American energy dominance.”

A tweet authored by the House Committee on Energy and Commerce (@HouseCommerce) in response to a Bloomberg story about OPEC+ making a surprise “million-barrel cut” in oil production.

***

“Sec. Raimondo said it best, and we’re glad to keep working with the Biden-Harris Administration to close the digital divide in communities in every corner of North Carolina.”

A tweet by Gov. Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) in regard to a presentation by Gina M. Raimondo, the U.S. Secretary of Commerce saying “It is past time that every American is connected with affordable, high-speed internet.”

***

“Modernizing our 9-1-1 infrastructure with Next Generation 9-1-1 will begin saving lives in our communities the moment it is deployed, which is why I am proud to lead this bipartisan legislation with @RepAnnaEshoo.”

Richard Hudson (@RepRichHudson) responding to news about him and Rep. Anna Eshoo, R-California, introducing a bill to “Modernize Nation’s Aging 9-1-1 Systems.”