Play is underway at the 87th edition of The Masters, if not my favorite sporting event easily tucked into the top 3, and although I am settled into my recliner and my 70-inch TV is on and a few feet away, I am not watching golf.

There is, pun intended, something wrong with this picture, specifically the absence of one.

Work, unless you consider the writing of this column to be work, is still more than three hours away, so everything aligns for some relaxation and the watching of the game’s greatest players in one of golf’s premier events except for this: The Masters is not being televised yet, with the telecast scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. on – this sucks too – ESPN. ESPN, when it comes to golf coverage, is a double-digit handicapper.

By 3 p.m. Tiger Woods will be finished with his round, although to the annoyance of the haters, I am sure the ESPN broadcast will begin with highlights as well as lowlights from Tiger’s round, as well as tap-in pars, prompting social media meltdowns. The game’s greatest player ever still moves the needle more than any other golfer ever.

By then, I will be at work, so what golf I see at The Masters today will be either at a sideways glance or recorded for viewing later tonight. Rory McIlroy, the guy I want to see win and complete the career grand slam, plays later today, so I can catch some of his play but not tomorrow when he goes early. If he does not win, give me anyone who does not play on the Saudi tour.

For perspective, most of if not all the rounds of regular PGA events are typically televised. So, I can see early play at the Valspar but not The Masters.

This antiquated approach to watching The Masters has existed since the first one I remember, in 1969, when George Archer won; it is a remnant of the Masters’ philosophy of less is more. No, Clifford Roberts, less is less, especially when it comes to advertising revenue. It is must-see TV that cannot be seen.

Now, to be completely accurate, there is the opportunity for some choppy viewing in advance of the ESPN coverage on CBS Sports Network, interviews on the range, featured groups, Amen Corner, and the like. But I prefer the main course, not appetizers that do not provide for continuity.

This story, sad as it is, looks to get even more so.

The forecast for Augusta, Georgia, which of course is the home of The Masters, is for rain on Friday, rain on Saturday and rain on Sunday, and not really a chance of rain, but a guarantee of rain. So whatever golf is played will be stop and go, between downpours. That will make it impossible to settle in and once again demonstrate my ability to be stationary for hours and watch great golf, with trips only to the fridge and half as many to the bathroom.

If the forecast holds, my guess is that The Master is looking at a finish on Monday and perhaps even into Tuesday, which are both workdays for me.

I realize this is a First World problem, and that billions of people could care less, but I live in the First World and I do care.

So even as The Masters is in its first hour or so, it is shaping off as forgettable for me. That is, if I see enough that there is something to forget.

Come on Rory. You can make it memorable.

