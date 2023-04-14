I was called a lot of things during my time as editor of this newspaper, some good and some that cannot be shared. But honestly, only one label ever made me uneasy — author.

Webster defines author simply, succinctly, and as such: Author is the writer of a literary work (such as a book). Using that definition, I qualify as my name can be found as the author of two self-published paperback books that contain – spoiler alert — fictitious conversations with a cat named Boots, titled “Life With the King of the Jungle” and “Getting Down to Business.”

I think my uneasiness has less to do with the term author than it does with the classification of these books as literary works. They contain, as regular readers of this column and my Facebook friends know, a collection of vignettes that are of a single note. Boots is the highly evolved killing machine who rules the Jungle, is good with the ladies and making fun of me, who is none of the above.

It is a showcase of the humor that comes easily to me – self-deprecation. As Boots says, “We will never run out of material.”

I struggle to find myself grouped with authors who do the real and hard work of crafting a literary piece and are not simply cleansing the brain by dumping onto wood pulp thoughts that occur inexplicably.

But the designation as an author did earn me an invitation to speak on Tuesday with the 108-year-old Sidney Lanier Book Club in Fairmont, a collection of as many but not more than 24 ladies who share a love of reading. As Boots said, “They must have run out of real authors.”

I entered the arena on Tuesday not sure what to expect, and apologetic that I was there to speak about something as cliched as two books about a cat. I understand that I have not plowed new ground, but the sale of about 1,000 books has resulted in several thousand dollars for the Robeson County Humane Society, of which I am proud.

I started, to stick with the cliché, at the beginning, how a black and white tuxedo kitten arrived at my home in July 2018, lacking food and shelter. Our two-week courtship, the time it took for me to gain enough of his trust for him to slip through a cracked door and into my home, was videotaped and shared on Facebook and a star was born. Him, not me.

It was a week later that I abandoned Boots for a couple of days of golf in South Carolina, and when I returned, Boots declared that we needed to talk. Among his many complaints was that I had turned the thermostat up to 80 degrees in August, and I should be mindful that he wore a fur coat. It was shared on Facebook, and a beast was born that had to be fed.

I resisted the urge to read the vignettes to the Fairmont ladies, instead skipping to the punchlines, when I am always the punching bag.

When Boots told me he had been checking out my Facebook page, I asked if he was concerned that there were photos of lost dogs but not lost cats. “Double D,” Boot said, “we cats don’t get lost, we move on.”

Or when I told him I planned to keep for myself a couple of T-shirts we had made that said, “Certified cool by Boots.” He replied, “Can’t do that, you aren’t certified.”

Or when the subject was my slovenly attire, Boots reminded me, “You know, I was actually born in a tuxedo.”

My mistake was not asking for names during the Q&A, which will be rectified on May 9 when I return to fill some orders for some books and T-shirts to the benefit of the humane society. I did know several ladies, including Sandra Oliver and Ann McGirt, who both spoke kindly of my work at The Robesonian, earning them this shoutout.

Ann was kind enough to share in a PDF some of the club’s history and its tie to Lanier, known as the “Poet of the Confederacy.” His most famous work is “The Marshes of Glynn” and a 1972 U.S. postage stamp honors him.

The club was established in 1915. Early on it focused on Lanier himself before moving onto other American authors, followed by a focus on nations throughout the world. This required real work as Google was not even imagined then.

The PDF said, “In recent years, members have been treated to such topics as art, music, woodcraft, flower arranging, civic activities, Lumberton internet star Boots and his sidekick (Double D), and even to one of our new members, local author Kammi Polverari.”

Boots suggested an asterisk and an explanation should be attached to my name. He said he didn’t want the club’s historical record to dupe anyone into believing Double D was a real author.

