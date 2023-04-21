CONTACT YOUR LEGISLATORS
PUBLIC SCHOOLS OF ROBESON COUNTY
John Simmons, Dist. 1, chairman, [email protected]
Melissa Ocean, Dist. 2, [email protected]
Linda Emanuel, Dist. 3, [email protected]
Terry Locklear, Dist. 4, [email protected]
Craig Lowry, Dist. 5, [email protected]
Mike Smith, Dist. 6, [email protected]
Randy Lawson, Dist. 7, vice chairman, [email protected]
Tre’ Britt, Dist. 8, [email protected]
William Gentry, At-Large, [email protected]
Vonta Leach, At-Large, [email protected]
Henry Brewer, At-Large, [email protected]
ROBESON COUNTY
Wixie Stephens, Dist. 1, 910-733-4770, [email protected]
Pauline Campbell, Dist. 2, 910-734-3024, [email protected] .
John Cummings, Dist. 3, vice chairman, 910-734-9604, [email protected]
Faline Locklear Dial, Dist. 4, 910-827-1005, [email protected]
Judy Sampson, Dist. 5, 910-374-8939, [email protected]
David Edge, Dist. 6, 910-258-1166, [email protected]
Tom Taylor, Dist. 7, Chairman, 910-608-9167, [email protected]
Lance Herndon, Dist. 8, 910-733-5472.
NORTH CAROLINA
Sen. Danny Earl Britt Jr., Dist. 24 (Hoke, Robeson, Scotland), 300 N. Salisbury St., Room. 525, Raleigh, NC 27603, 919-733-5651.
Rep. Jarrod Lowery, R-Dist. 47 (Robeson County), 16 W. Jones St., Raleigh, NC 27601-1096, 919-715-0875, [email protected]
Rep. Brenden H. Jones, R-Dist. 46 (Robeson, Bladen), 16 W. Jones St., Room 1227, Raleigh, NC 27601-1096, 919-733-5821 or 919-733-5821.
UNITED STATES
U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, 310 New Bern Ave. Suite 122, Raleigh, NC 27601, 919-856-4630, or 113 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510, 202-224-6342
U.S. Sen. Ted Budd, R-North Carolina, B85 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington DC 20510, (202) 224-3154.
U.S. Rep Richard Hudson, R-North Carolina 9th District. 2112 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, 202-225-3715 or 225 Green St., Suite 202, Fayetteville, NC 28301, 910-997-2070. E-mail: https://bit.ly/3EYWE96.
U.S. Rep David Rouzer, R-North Carolina 7th Dist., 2333 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, 202-225-2731.
U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, R-North Carolina 8th Dist., Lumberton, 550 N. Chestnut St., Suite 152, Lumberton, NC 28358, 910-671-3000, Ext. 7111 or 1207 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, 202-225-1976. https://danbishop.house.gov/contact/email.
U.S. Pres. Joe Biden, Comments: 202-456-1111, Switchboard: 202-456-1414, e-mail: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/. The White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W., Washington, DC 20500.
U.S. Capitol Switchboard, 202-224-3121.
White House Switchboard, 202-456-1414.