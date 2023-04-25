Since the early 20th century, the U.S. military’s mismanagement and haphazard disposal of toxic substances have irremediably affected the lives of countless unsuspecting service members and civilians. Perhaps no other instance better exemplifies toxic exposure’s enduring consequences than North Carolina’s infamous Camp Lejeune.

For more than three decades (1953 to 1987), almost 1 million of the base’s residents were unintentionally exposed to volatile organic compounds that seeped into groundwater, byproducts of decaying oil, solvents, degreasers and industrial chemicals. Testing conducted in the early ’80s identified more than 70 toxic contaminants on Camp Lejeune’s grounds, including carcinogens like trichloroethylene, tetrachloroethylene, benzene and vinyl chloride.

Although the EPA designated the base as a Superfund site in 1989, the decade-long contamination exacted a heavy toll on the health of veterans and military families. Exposure to Camp Lejeune’s toxins has been linked to various debilitating conditions, including reproductive issues, neurobehavioral effects, lymphoma, leukemia and cancer.

In 2012, Congress passed legislation that sought to provide exposed veterans and their kin access to improved health benefits and compensation for toxic exposure. The Department of Veterans

Affairs (VA) was entrusted with drafting eligibility guidelines and hiring subject matter experts to evaluate disability claims.

An independent investigation later found that many of the VA’s alleged experts weren’t sufficiently qualified to evaluate Camp Lejeune-related conditions, leading to claim approval rates plummeting nationwide to below 5% by 2016. In North Carolina, the VA rejected more than 80% of claims filed from 2011 to 2019.

Even though the VA recognized 8 diseases as presumptive conditions in 2017, veterans insisted that the list doesn’t comprehensively cover the hazards associated with the base’s toxic contaminants. Later analysis uncovered massive amounts of per/polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) on Camp Lejeune’s premises, a class of persistent artificial compounds known as “forever chemicals” linked to adverse health effects and life-threatening illnesses.

A scathing report from the VA’s Inspector General notes that the Department’s underprepared staff misprocessed and erroneously rejected 37% of claims filed from 2017 to 2021, totaling nearly $14 million in underpaid benefits.

In August 2022, the Honoring Our PACT Act passed Congress with solid bipartisan support and was signed into law by President Biden shortly after. The bill, which also includes the Camp Lejeune Justice Act, seeks to provide adequate medical benefits and improved compensation for veterans exposed to toxins during service.

Under the PACT Act, the list of presumptive conditions has been significantly expanded, the plaintiff’s burden of proof was reduced considerably, and most importantly, Camp Lejeune veterans and affected relatives can once again file lawsuits in North Carolina’s Eastern District, circumventing the state’s statute of repose that previously prevented legal actions.

While the PACT Act is mainly regarded as a long-overdue and vital development of veterans’ rights, legal experts have noted several problematic aspects that should be readily rectified.

Although Camp Lejeune victims can file toxic exposure claims, they can only do so within a brief two-year period following the bill’s passing, meaning that for many, the window of opportunity effectively closes in August 2024. Furthermore, while the PACT Act now recognizes over 20 new illnesses as presumptive conditions, PFAS-related diseases like prostate and thyroid cancers aren’t afforded the same status.

Nearly eight months removed from the bill’s passing, none of the nearly 20,000 Camp Lejeune claims filed with the Navy’s Judge Advocate General have been fully processed or adjudicated.

Moreover, due to legal technicalities, thousands of veterans whose claims were rejected before the PACT Act was signed will be required to retrace their steps and repeat the process before they can file lawsuits.

For all of the progress achieved so far, veterans still struggle against systemic hurdles that prevent them from accessing the benefits their loyal service rightfully entitles them to. Moving forward, lawmakers should consider expeditious amendments that would recognize legacy claims, allow Camp Lejeune victims to seek justice beyond the restrictive two-year timeframe, and increase the number of presumptive conditions covered by the bill to include a broader range of afflictions caused by unregulated hazards like PFAS.

Jonathan Sharp currently serves as CFO at Environmental Litigation Group PC, a law firm from Birmingham, Alabama, that specializes in toxic exposure cases and helps individuals affected by hazardous substances on U.S. military installations.