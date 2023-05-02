THEY SAID IT

“We are really excited. We are just setting up an example for the next generation to come up.”

Beatriz Trujillo, St. Pauls High School 11th-grader and member of the school’s Tech Titans Robotics Team, talking about the first robotics expo organized by the Public Schools of Robeson County.

***

“I came to UNCP with the goal of attending law school. That is what I wanted to do from the first day I walked through the door, and it has been an overwhelming experience. I’m so excited to attend UVA — my dream law school.”

Hannah Irving, a University of North Carolina at Pembroke senior, who has been admitted to 13 law schools and received more than $1.4 million in scholarship offers. Find her story at https://bit.ly/3LPKgOp .

***

“More than six decades ago, Congress made a promise to recognize the Lumbee Tribe, but then failed to keep it.”

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis R-North Carolina, talking about the Lumbee Fairness Act that he and U.S. Sen. Ted Budd, R-North Carolina, introduced in February.

***

“The federal government told the people of Robeson County that we recognize that you are American Indian people, we recognize that the river is the Lumbee River, but we will not treat you like we treat all the other American Indians.”

N.C. Rep. Jarrod Lowery, R-Dist. 47 (Robeson County), talking about the federal level Lumbee Fairness Act, which recently received a resolution of support in the North Carolina House of Representatives. The resolution, deemed House Resolution 499, was introduced by Lowery, an enrolled member of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.

***

“I oversee the two largest shares of the federal budget: defense and veterans’ affairs. I can tell you that the budget passed by House Republicans would cut veterans’ support, cause uncertainty for our armed forces, and make us a weaker country. Full stop.”

U.S. Sen Jon Tester, D-Montana, on Twitter (@SenatorTester) talking about a proposed U.S. budget proposed by the Republican controlled House of Representatives that would lift the debt ceiling while slashing government spending, according to news reports.