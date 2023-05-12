To the Editor,

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office’s job is often thankless, so I want to share a story about a homerun the agency hit recently.

On May 9, my wife and I realized that a tractor, an important piece of property, had been stolen and we immediately called the Sheriff’s Office as well as a deputy friend, Matt Lassiter. This was about 6:30 p.m. Soon afterward Officer Newberry called to get information to file a report.

About 9:30 p.m., Deputy Lassiter called me and told me the tractor had been found, which was confirmed a couple of minutes later during a call from Officer Lamb.

Lamb told me where I could find the tractor and that it would probably need some gasoline for the drive home. I also learned that an Officer Rozier had apparently “birddogged” the theft, which was key in getting the tractor back quickly.

Officers Rozier and Lamb even escorted us as the tractor was returned to its proper place.

My wife and I just want to express in a public fashion our sincere appreciation for a job well done. Too often we hear about the Sheriff’s Department when people have a complaint, but not when they get the job done.

Baxter and Doris Miller

Lumberton