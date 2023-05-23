THEY SAID IT

“We mourn the loss of a great UNCP supporter, Dr. Jim Jones. He lived an incredible life of service and is someone I consider a role model, mentor and dear friend. His involvement at UNCP and his accomplished career in family medicine have and will continue to impact lives for generations to come. He will be missed by many, and we continue to keep his wife, Michelle, and family in our thoughts and prayers.”

UNCP Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings, talking about the passing of former University of North Carolina at Pembroke Board of Trustees Chairman James “Jim” Jones.

***

Endangered Species Day (May 19) is a great day to celebrate our natural heritage and learn more about the projects and programs conducted by biologists with the NC Wildlife Resources Commission to protect North Carolina’s native wildlife species and the ecosystems upon which they depend.

Statement from North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

***

“North Carolina continues to be the best place in America to do business thanks to our first-class workforce and excellent quality of life. With strong infrastructure and education investments along with our continued commitment to diversity and inclusion, we can continue to lead the country in attracting the most dynamic and innovative businesses in the world, creating good-paying jobs and livable communities.”

Gov. Roy Cooper referencing a report that listed North Carolina as the number on state in economic development.

***

Federal revenues (taxes) are way above the historic norm. Spending is way above the historic norm. “Our debt is caused by Trump and Bush tax cuts” is pure BS. Still, the House-passed debt ceiling bill repeals 1.2 trillion of tax credits for the rich. So lfg. Senate, pass a bill.

U.S. Rep Dan Bishop, in a tweet blasting the idea that the U.S. debt cieling crisis was caused by past Republican presidents.

***

“The core tenet of medicine is that it’s a relationship between human and human — and AI can’t love. I have a human therapist, and that will never be replaced by AI.”

Bon Ku, director of the Health Design Lab at Thomas Jefferson University and a pioneer in medical innovation, talking about the idea that chatbots can provide mental health care.