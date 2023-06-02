I am ready to change the subject, but before I do there are a couple of stories I want to share.

My buddy Bobby Purcell called me the other day, mostly to check up on me following the deaths of my brother and longtime friend Clif Bullard Jr. I have written about Bobby before, but for those who are not loyal readers or possess an old person’s memory, perhaps a refresher is needed.

Bobby is a fraternity brother of mine at UNC as well as a roommate for the school year 1977-78, information I kept quiet for decades as a gesture. Here is why: Bobby overcame all that to become the executive director of N.C. State’s Wolfpack Club for 33 years before his retirement, which earned him induction into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame.

You realize that Bobby was hired as the executive director of the Wolfpack Club while listing on his resume he was a graduate of UNC?

Anyway, Bobby was lamenting the fact that each time we have talked in recent months the news has not been good.

“Tell me some good news, Donnie,” he said.

“Well, Carolina did sweep N.C. State in baseball,” I said.

Bobby was looking for a different tidbit of good news but did manage a laugh.

Perhaps this will inspire another.

The reactions to my recent columns on the deaths of Doug and Clif have been unanticipated but gratifying, unlike any in four decades of writing columns. More than a few folks have even said they hope I write something as nice about them when they die.

“You do understand,” I tell them, “that in order for that to happen, you have to die before I do.”

They immediately lose their enthusiasm for a similar tribute.

But that did get me thinking, and I came up with this: Dying is simply too high a price to pay to get a shoutout in this column, and henceforth this space will be used on an as-needed basis to point out good deeds by others.

Now “good deeds” is purposefully ambiguous, with the idea being to cast a wide net. Examples would be anonymously paying for the meal of a table of first-responders, providing some lawn care for an elderly neighbor unable to do so himself or herself, providing a home to a stray cat or dog, or handing me a wad of cash and telling me to give half of it to the Robeson County Humane Society and to keep the rest.

Bryant Kirkland did better than that, telling me to give an entire $500 gift to the humane society in return for six signed Boots books, so his was just a donation. Bryant is the son of Jim Kirkland, a Lumberton institution affectionally known as K’Land, who once owned a tire dealership in downtown Lumberton.

My folks would have work done there, and I remember that they often said it was a bit expensive. I later concluded that was a premium you paid to enjoy K’Land’s non-stop banter.

Bryant came onto my radar in the early 1980s when as a high schooler he did some correspondent work at The Robesonian, covering some sports. He was considering journalism as a career, but at some decided living a life of less was not for him. He instead obtained a Business degree at UNC and has fashioned a nice career in the corporate world while living in Miami.

He returned to my radar recently, reaching out as many did after reading those columns, and made the donation without any expectation of a public acknowledgment.

Well, Bryant, you got one here today, but only after I almost broke your arm twisting it.

And $500 was a small price to pay, at least comparatively speaking.

