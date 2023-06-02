To the Editor:

Let me take you back to those golden years of your youth. Let’s take a peek, OK?

Sitting in Algebra praying you didn’t get called up to the board for Pythagorean humiliation cause you had just finished writing a love note to that girl or guy across the room and had no idea of even what class you were in. AHHHH!

Those were the days, huh?

Recess, lunch, art, gym, oops, almost forgot the 3 Rs too. Well schools have changed since you and I were there and so have the buildings we all sat in and either loved or hated.

If you’ve picked up a paper or tuned on TV news in the past few years, you know all about the ups and downs of edumacation.

Locally Robeson County had to deal with some potential changes in our local schools that caused quite a stir.

Closing some, remodeling others, leaving the six high schools intact and so on. But it came down to money and who would pay the bill.

Then there was COVID-19 — a bit of a bumpy ride over the recent years.

Charles Kemp

Fairmont Mayor