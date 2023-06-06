“The point of the bus is to just help patients bridge to the treatment for Substance Use Disorder. Without having that kind of medicine, to help decrease overdose (possibilities) and to decrease withdrawal symptoms, chances of patients with Opioid Use Disorder getting into treatment are pretty low, if not close to zero. Making that available will help patients get into and stay in treatment.”

Marla Hardenbergh, the supervising physician overseeing Breeches Buoy Addiction Medicine Services, talking about a mobile bus, called A.T.L.A.S. (Addiction Treatment Linking Access to Services) that will be able to deliver critical medication to patients treated for Opioid Use Disorder, as well as peer support and even clinical visits.

***

“We were given a mission, we accomplished that mission and we made ourselves better.”

Lt. Gen. Christopher Donahue, the commanding general of the XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Liberty, talking to reporters about the recent name change from Fort Bragg to Fort Liberty.

***

“Since I came into office, we have increased down payment assistance, reduced the interest rate on home construction loans and with today’s changes to the road frontage policy, we will substantially increase the number of Lumbee citizens who qualify for our homeownership program.”

Lumbee Tribal Chairman John Lowery talking about National Homeownership Month and a major policy change to allow families to build homes on land that is not road-front.

***

“I’m glad to be co-sponsoring this legislation with (U.S. Rep Matt Rosendale, R-Montana, @RepRosendale). Military bases should not be hosting drag shows — period. It’s sad that this even has to be said.”

U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop R-North Carolina (@RepDanBishop), talking about legislation introduced by U.S. House Republicans that would bar the Department of Defense from funding drag shows.

***

“D-Day served as a major turning point in WWII. It also marked an incredible moment in the @82ndABNDiv’s legacy, when paratroopers landed behind enemy lines and successfully liberated Sainte-Mère-Église.”

U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson @RepRichHudson, talking about the D-Day attack on the beaches of Normandy France during World War II.