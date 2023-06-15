The last time I spoke to my father he apologized for having pancreatic cancer.

Arthur Eugene Douglas Jr. never once owed me an apology, but his apology was because he knew I was upset, and his death would leave my mother, his 88-year-old wife Joyce, alone.

In fact, I owe my dad a bunch of apologies, but I will go with this one: Dad, I am sorry I missed a 3-foot putt on the second hole of a four-team playoff at the annual CGA Father-Son Tournament at Foxfire in 1985, or we might have won the scratch division with the best father-son teams in North Carolina and South Carolina.

Now you have surmised that my father was a pretty good golfer, close to scratch handicap for many years. He had recently had a second knee replaced with the hope to play again. Since that did not happen, the last time we played together will forever be in early 2021 at Bald Head Island Country Club. As an 86-year-old that day, he played the last eight holes 2 under par to shoot a 78.

But my father did everything well.

He graduated medical school at the University of North Carolina, did his duty by joining the Navy and moved us to Camp Lejeune. He then brought his young family to Lumberton, where he had lived as a child and the first Arthur Eugene Douglas had died when Dad was 12. He was chief psychiatrist at Southeastern Regional Mental Health Center, which he established. At one time, he was the state director of mental health.

Four people have told me he saved a loved one’s life as their psychiatrist.

He built a TV that sat in our living room for years at our home on Rowland Avenue, where he also installed a sprinkler system. He was a carpenter, plumber, electrician, whatever the need would be.

He was a key figure at Pinecrest Country Club in the late 1960s and early 1970s. He led the effort to dig the pond on No. 13 that enabled the installation of an irrigation system. He and a circle of friends were the impetus for the transformation of that golf course, doing so while waving an option to buy a piece of land where another golf course could be built.

He became a pilot, once flying to Chapel Hill in his Cessna to pick up my date and me to fly us to the Pika beach weekend. I think that remains my high-water mark for coolness.

He was an able hunter and fisherman, although as he grew older he no longer felt the need to mount a boar’s head in the living room, which my mother loved; if we caught a bunch of fish, all were released except those that would go on the grill.

He ran and completed five marathons.

He taught me how to garden.

After he retired in 1997, he and my mother moved to Bald Head Island, fulfilling a dream hatched in the early 1970s. He was elected to the village board, was a key player in the Bald Head Island Conservancy and the golf course, enough so that for only the fourth time ever a live oak on the island was dedicated in a person’s honor. My dad’s.

He was a faithful husband, loving my mother for 71 years, 69 of them in marriage, and they shared a good life if not perfect. He was a wonderful dad during a time when dads left a lot of the parenting to the mom. He was a provider, and we never did without.

His most recent life was at a retirement community in Raleigh, and I wasn’t sure how that would work. But again, my dad made the most of it, and every time I would visit, I was struck by the growing number of people who made it clear that they “loved Joyce and Gene.”

For a person as soft-spoken as my dad, who spoke only when he had something to say, who never seemed completely at ease at the cocktail party, his army of friends was large and of immense quality. I think that is because my dad was an interesting and accomplished person, and like people tend to congregate.

As word spread of his illness, I wasn’t the only person on the phone crying.

My dad died on Thursday, six days after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Yes, it was fast, but my dad had been suffering for about a month, and it’s true doctors are the worst patients. We now believe his tumor erupted on April 28, but he remained at home a full five weeks before the pain was too much. If he had gone sooner, it wouldn’t have changed the outcome, only the duration of the suffering.

There was a point in my life, and I can’t pick the exact date but during the last century, that I decided I needed to become more like my dad. I worked each day to do things to earn his approval, which was always unconditional.

He was the most remarkable person I have known, totally selfless, a man of the highest degree of integrity. I can’t think of anything he set out to do, that he didn’t get done.

If he failed at anything, it was in preparing me for life in his absence.

I will miss him incredibly, and I have never before felt the sense of sadness I do as I write this. But I will try to do as he always did, play the hand without complaint. He made it to 88, and our family understands we were blessed. Our luck seems to have run out lately.

Rest easy, Dad. You have to be tired.

Reach Donnie Douglas by email at [email protected].