THEY SAID IT

“Graduates, congratulations on this milestone achievement! I hope you have learned many things from your high school career including the importance and value of teamwork, diversity and perseverance. Those qualities can help you along your way to a bright future ahead.”

Dr. Freddie Williamson, Public Schools of Robeson County superintendent, addressing graduating seniors on Friday.

***

“To accomplish great things, you must first understand that you will fail along the way. Accept failure and embrace it because often the greatest success comes after failing first. You must learn from failures, then continue to act, dream, plan, and believe.”

Kent Prater, Fairmont High School principal talking to graduating seniors on Friday.

***

“LHS Class of 2023, don’t be afraid to step outside your comfort zone. Success comes to those who get comfortable with being uncomfortable. Congratulations and best wishes on your bright future ahead.”

Lumberton High School Principal Larry Brooks, talking to graduating seniors on Friday.

***

“Perception is everything. In the words of Carter Crocker, ‘Always remember that you are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem and smarter than you think.’”

Purnell Swett High School Principal Clyde Leviner, addressing his graduating seniors on Friday.

***

“Seniors, as you navigate these soon-to-be uncharted waters, don’t forget your core values. For it’s your core values and beliefs that provide stability, comfort, balance and focus in times of uncertainty. Remind yourself daily that you are resilient and can achieve whatever you set your mind to do. I am praying for your greatest success.”

Red Springs High School Principal Jamal Campbell, speaking Friday to graduating seniors.

***

“Be bold and be courageous. Be your best. Wherever you go, go with all your heart. If opportunity doesn’t knock, build a door. Congratulations, class of 2023!”

St. Pauls High School Principal Jason Suggs, in his address to graduating seniors on Friday.