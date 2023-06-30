I honestly did not want to write about death again this week, digging deep into my brain for a nugget of inconsequence that I could wrap with 650 words. But there was nothing to be fetched from the corners of the cranium, so the choices were to take an unpaid week off or put on paper what is heavy on my mind.

I am feigning business as usual, trying to smile or laugh when opportunities are there, but the long hand does not travel far without my thoughts turning to recent losses. At this moment grilled salmon is not as tasty, a Bud Light is not as refreshing, a joke is not as funny, a Braves’ win is not as fun and a well-struck 3-iron – theoretically at least — is not as pleasing.

My brother gone on April 29, a buddy gone on May 18, and Dad gone on June 15. Two out of the blue, all a punch to the gut.

People, I should add, have been incredibly kind, with cards, texts, emails, and phone calls still coming in, stories being shared, some being heard for the first time. People have asked if writing about these losses is difficult. I tell them, no, the words come easily. The hard part is reading them afterward.

I have learned a lot about grieving, not only by Googling, but by experiencing profound grief for really the first time in my life. I have lost friends and family, but never one after another after another, and certainly not two from my immediate family, and a third the cool kid from my childhood playground.

Which makes me incredibly lucky for a 65-year-old, a truth that has provided a disappointing dose of comfort.

I have not cried in several days, where before it took hardly a nudge, so that I will claim as progress. But the feeling of sadness at times is overwhelming – and it is not helpful knowing that I have arrived at the stage of my life where mourning a loss will come, like grief, in waves. It is the price of not dying.

But I did Google “stages of grief,” and found another thing I am doing poorly.

The stages are and in order, denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. If this were an exam, I would flunk with a 60, or perhaps get an Incomplete.

There has been no denial as there was no time, nor did I promise God that I would do life better if he would perform a miracle. He would not have believed me anyhow.

The anger, although real, has been fleeting, tempered by my understanding that I am simply traveling a road well-worn by others.

Now depression, there has been plenty and at times deep, but it is slowly giving ground to acceptance. I have taken to telling folks that I always knew my dad was mortal and would die someday but must admit there were times when I had my doubts.

Part of acceptance is moving on, and a big part of that is focusing on what matters now. What matters most now is family, primarily my 88-year-old mother who for the first time in 71 years does not have Dad.

So, I have saved the good news for last: My mother had been incredibly strong, much more than I could have imagined, with her thoughts shifting toward her new future. She is surrounded by loved ones who will help her manage, but the relationship is symbiotic. She is providing strength for others.

There is a reason they call her Tiger.

Word tells me there are 602 of them having been written. So, I will leave you with this promise: Next week, the subject either changes, or I will take an unpaid week off, even if it means cutting my own lawn.

