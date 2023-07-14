Katie Kennard looks through the stack of 50-plus birthday cards she receved to mark her 50th birthday.

Katie Kennard looks through the stack of 50-plus birthday cards she receved to mark her 50th birthday.

Listen, as jaded as I can be sometimes, I must admit that there is plenty of good in the world, in this community.

In reference to the column that appeared in this space last week, my little sister, Katie, had a wonderful 50th birthday — thanks in large part to many friends — and friends we haven’t met yet.

Thanks must go in large part to the kids and staff at the Summer Youth Academy here in Lumberton, who sent individual birthday cards to Katie; she was thrilled. We opened each of the 35 cards, read each one and had a lengthy conversation about the images on the front of each card and the artwork and names of each of the senders.

Suesan, Katie’s sister-in-law (my wife), had sent out a Facebook note a few weeks ago suggesting that we wanted to try and get 50 cards for Katie’s 50th birthday. Thanks to Suesan’s association with an international art consortium, we saw cards come in from around the country and around the world: San Francisco, Iowa, Ohio, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, New Zealand, Germany, Vietnam, Canada, even Poland.

We counted about 45 cards the day before the Summer Youth Academy package arrived. That 45 turned into an overwhelming 80-plus cards. And a few others have straggled in, since.

What a wonderful gesture a simple card makes. That gesture was amplified by each person who took the time to make the day for my little sister. We are truly blessed.

Thank you all.

David Kennard is executive editor of The Robesonian. Contact him at [email protected].