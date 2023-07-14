I never once played quarterback.

Did not take a single snap, not in the back yard, not in a recreation league, certainly not in high school nor college. I choose to believe that was not because I did not have the athleticism or the mental acumen that the toughest position in sports demands, although I know others might spin that differently. My football career peaked as a Pee Wee, and when I say peaked, I mean fizzled.

I have mentioned this before, but I did not get eyeglasses until I was a fifth-grader, so I could not see well enough to play football or baseball recreationally and with any level of skill. When you are blind, you do not know you are blind, so I tried both sports and I am sure I looked clumsy doing so.

My football career was limited to the sandlot in the Tanglewood neighborhood, and it was enabled by the fact that I was bigger than most of my buddies. I would often take them for a ride to the goal line as they tried to drag me to the ground.

My one football memory was being on the field at Velcord, playing for Longley Supply, when the other team kicked off and the ball came directly to me. I did what the coach had told me to do, which was to fall on the football. To this day I wish I had picked it up and run, but there was no guarantee I would have scampered in the correct direction.

So gone quickly was any chance I would be the next Bart Starr. How is that for aging myself? Even more distressing, gone also was the chance to win the heart of the head cheerleader.

I have, however, always been fascinated by the position, and what I perceive as the difficulty of playing it. I immediately quit channel surfing on Wednesday when I stumbled onto “Quarterback,” a documentary on Netflix that followed three quarterbacks – Kansas City Chief Patrick Mahomes, Minnesota Viking Kirk Cousins, and Atlanta Falcon Marcus Mariota – to decidedly different endings during the 2022 NFL football season.

Peyton Manning, perhaps my favorite sports celebrity because he possesses a quick wit, a juvenile sense of humor, and is irreverent, produced the documentary, which delivered on its promise to “take the viewer inside the huddle.” The access the camera had was incredible, including following Cousins and his wife home following the Vikings’ season-ending playoff loss.

Manning, while admitting to being biased, opens with and is convincing in arguing that quarterback is the toughest position in all of sports to play. He points out the obvious, which is that quarterbacks are essentially the focus of the defense on every single play, and any task is going to be more difficult when 300-pound linemen are chasing you with malintent.

Quarterbacks are responsible for calling the right play, audibling away from that play depending on the defense, reading that defense, executing the play, and doing all that as chaos ensues. I have never fully understood how everything that needs to be communicated to the team’s other 10 players could be done through a series of verbal and hand signals.

Quarterbacks also are either the hero or the lowercase goat, getting a disproportionate amount of credit and blame.

If you love football as I do, this is must-see TV. I finished the eight-part series in two sittings, binge watching the final five episodes on Thursday night.

Mahomes, if you recall, battled through a high-ankle sprain to lead the Chiefs to a 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, and the camera placed you on the sideline. Cousins had the type of year that he was at least on the second tier of MVP candidates, and Mariota was benched and left the Falcons midway through the season.

I found all three guys to be likable, but the take-home was just how competitive they were, especially Mahomes, and how rigorous are the demands of being an NFL quarterback.

I will now do some quarterbacking, of the Monday morning variety. Upon further review, it was not my poor eyesight as a child that denied me a chance at the head cheerleader. There were certainly other factors in play.

Reach Donnie Douglas by email at [email protected].