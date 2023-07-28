I have always thought of golf as an apt metaphor for life.

Golf is the most difficult game to play well, impossible to perfect, much like life. No one plays golf well, but Tiger Woods at his best did have longer stretches than most golfers at avoiding pedestrian or poor play.

Both can leave you naked, figuratively speaking, thankfully. Golf doing so from the first time a person takes a swing and only moves air, and life becoming progressively difficult as we age and are confronted with all that brings.

But primarily, both golf and life are fundamentally unfair. The good die young, and a well-struck golf shot might be greeted with a sudden gust of wind and find a watery grave, while a skulled chip shot might clang into the pin and take a dive.

The real mystery of golf is not the elusive “magic move,” which is not a mystery. It can be found in the first 18 inches of the backswing, which should be low and slow. Try it and thank me later.

The mystery is why do people play a game that evolution, unlike most athletic games, has not prepared them to play. Throwing a baseball, catching a football, and shooting a basketball all require athletic moves that the cave dwellers depended on to survive. Accurately propelling a sphere with a stick was not a skill Cro-Magnon needed for his next meal.

Certainly, part of golf’s allure is its social nature, which does not mimic life, but is life. Most sports do not allow for conversations during the competition about the family, who won the game, work or what was on Netflix last night.

The largest reason people play is because golf, like life, is a big tease. It allows the euphoria that follows a solid shot that nestles beside the pin, tricking the golfer into believing that another one will follow soon and not eventually.

Golf gives you back in precise portions what you put into it, which again, is true of life.

As Ben Hogan so famously said, “The secret is in the dirt,” meaning there are no shortcuts to excelling in golf, just like there are none in excelling in life other than Powerball. Life and golf demand time and effort that many are not willing to invest.

My age and balky back have now made it difficult for me to launch my Pro V1 high, particularly with the driver, which robs me of distance that I no longer can afford to lose. This is partly because of loss of clubhead speed, but also because as an accommodation to my back, my swing now is more around than upright, making hitting the ball high more difficult.

Back in the day, the antidote, as Hogan said, would have been found in the dirt, which is where I first looked. But too slowly, it occurred to me that all I needed to do was to add loft to my driver, which took about 30 seconds and required no more than a turn of a notch on the clubhead.

The fix was immediate, but it seemed too easy, like I had cheated.

Golf technology — a golf ball that flies farther and straighter, and more forgiving clubs — has made a hard game a bit easier, shortening the gap between the golfer who spends his day on the range under a blistering sun and the one who can be found in the clubhouse, hammering cold ones while playing poker.

Once again, the metaphor holds. Technology has also made life a lot easier. The list, including AC, Google, Smart TV’s, driver-less cars, Venmo, GPS, and same-day delivery, is close to endless.

I am a bit conflicted on all of that, at least until I am confronted with a drive that requires a long carry over water.

That provides clarity.

Reach Donnie Douglas by email at [email protected].