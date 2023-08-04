My late grandmother on my mom’s side, Helen Malsby Strother, lived to be 101 years old, but that was not long enough for anyone to persuade her that man had indeed landed on the moon.

I remember well what my 12-year-old self was doing on July 20, 1969, when the lunar module from Apollo 11 landed on the moon, having provided a short lift for Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin. But when asked, I say I was with Marilu Henner, the red-headed actress who was the No. 1 reason I watched the TV show “Taxi” back in the day.

Google Marilu Henner, Bob Costas, moon landing and here is a hint, virginity, for a laugh.

I was actually in the living room of our home at 3504 Rowland Ave., sprawled on the floor and watching TV from a few feet away when the eagle landed at 4:18 p.m. our time. It was at 10:56 p.m. that Armstrong took “one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”

I remember well the feeling of national pride when an American flag was planted on the lunar surface. Those were the good old days, before half this nation became self-loathing. Patriotism was to be admired, not mocked.

My grandmother’s disbelief used to provide a few chuckles during family gatherings. I always figured it was a result of her having been born in 1914, the same year as the first commercial flight. I mean, 238,900 miles is a long way to go, even in a 101-year lifetime.

That got me googling, where I found as many as one in 10 Americans either strongly agree or somewhat agree that the moon landing was faked. It seems like a lot of trouble to fake the landing, and for what purpose other than to give the Russians the finger. Surely in the 54 years since someone on the inside would have squealed.

I thought about my grandmother recently when I read that during congressional hearings last week a retired Air Force major testified that the U.S. government has recovered “non-human” remains from UAPs. UAP stands for unidentified aerial phenomena, which has supplanted the previously used term, UFO. UAP accounts for sightings in both air and water.

I am surprised retired Maj. David Grusch’s testimony has not generated more buzz at the water fountain. I mean, here we have a former high ranking intelligence officer saying non-human remains have been recovered from vessels, which certainly suggests the existence of aliens.

Perhaps paradoxically, my guess is that my grandmother, while rejecting the notion we traveled to and returned from the moon, would be down with the idea there are aliens mingling about. If that were the case, then Nana and I would agree.

My belief that there is intelligent life out there somewhere is an evolved position, based not on Grusch’s testimony nor the many reports of UFO sightings over the years. Instead, it is informed by what my tiny brain can discern from the findings of the James Webb Telescope, and a better understanding of just how vast the universe is.

Estimates are the universe is 95 billion light years, meaning it would take light, traveling at 186,000 miles a second, 671 million mph, 95 billion years to traverse it. That should make you feel insignificant, and your troubles even less so.

Said even more simply, our galaxy is the Milky Way, and the universe includes billions of galaxies.

It requires an Everest of arrogance to believe that in all that vastness, Earth is the only place where all the elements to create and sustain life — at least as we know it — assemble. And if that were the case, then no one ever has a right to complain about anything.

Your mere existence is a miracle that in no way can be accurately measured, much less likely than winning the Powerball multiple times.

The reasonable assumption is that we are not alone in this universe, and I would even put the odds as high that aliens have come for a visit but decided against staying. I would be curious to know how they answered the question upon their return as to whether they had found intelligent life elsewhere.

I am thinking they would have answered, “Define intelligence.”

