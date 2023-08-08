THEY SAID IT

“The ARP funding is the $7.1 million that we’re getting, and that is designed for infrastructure. That’s what that money is about. Replacing some of our aged water lines and sewer lines in the town, and this will better accommodate our new water plant.”

Red Springs Mayor Edward Henderson, talking about funding from the American Rescue Plan.

***

“Helping lead EL and Eureka training allowed me to share my knowledge of the curricula. I was able to share personal experiences about how I overcame challenges while implementing the new curricula.”

Kayonna Clark, who teaches first grade at Pembroke Elementary School, talking about Public Schools of Robeson County professional development sessions on Eureka Math II and EL Education curricula.

***

“While we are confident in the quality of care we provide to our patients every day, this type of national recognition helps to validate that our continued efforts are successful. Our teammates strive to provide the best care possible for our community and it is wonderful to see their contributions to better health honored in this way.”

UNC Health Southeastern President/CEO Chris Ellington talking about the hospital’s recognition in the 2023-2024 U.S. News & World Report ‘Best Hospitals’ rankings.

***

“Our office is working closely with local officials to provide assistance to the areas affected by yesterday’s storms.”

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper talking about damage from Monday’s storm that included a tornado in Mecklenburg County.

***

“We filed a brief at the Fifth Circuit on behalf of [U.S. Rep Jim Jordan] and 11 members of [House of Representatives Judiciary Committee] in a case highlighting the federal government’s role in the censorship industrial complex. Wielding threats of intervention, the federal government has engaged in a sustained effort to coerce private parties into censoring speech on matters of public concern.”

US. Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop), U.S. Congressman representing the Eighth District of North Carolina.