I have written in the past about the Kiwanis All-American Golf Tournament and all its awesomeness, but I figured I would do so again as the 46th edition begins Saturday and doing so might get me a free entry.

My guess is I have played in about 30 or so of the tournaments, but this weekend marks the first time in several years, and as a 65-year-old a week shy of my 66th birthday, I have the option of playing the senior tees for the first time ever.

I am, however, leaning toward staying on the regular men’s tees so I do not bite off more than I can chew for Sunday’s round. A solid Saturday round would stretch the golf course by about 800 yards for Day 2, and my bad back would not be pleased.

My partner this weekend is Drew Bullard, a good golfer who trails Joe and Johnny Ward by about a single day of being my longest friendship, dating back to 1966. Drew and I have spent a lot of time together in recent weeks, grieving the deaths of our brothers while celebrating them as well. This weekend will be all about having fun, the kind that a mishit golf shot that finds a watering grave cannot topple.

There is a lot to love about the Kiwanis golf tournament, which brings together local hackers and scratch players from across the state, men and women of all shades and walks of life. With an army of sponsors and Kiwanians swarming Pinecrest CC while providing sweat equity, the tournament is well-established as the best in the county and is the civic group’s chief fundraiser.

There will be plenty of good food and refreshments this week, and the golf course is immaculate. I say that for two reasons. It is true, and Chris Jackson, the superintendent who maintains the course, signs my paycheck.

My calculations are that the tournament has raised just north of $1.2 million since the first one was played in 1978, which was won by local legend Nicky McKeithan and the late Ray Sessoms, their first of three straight. That money has gone to the benefit of young people across this county.

A neat thing about a golf tournament that is almost a half-century old is that it builds tradition incrementally. Part of that is two plaques that hang on the wall of the pro shop at Pinecrest Country Club, and I spent some time this week traveling back in time by perusing it.

I do not think I miscounted, and if I did, I would hear about it. Using my fingers as digits, I count Mark Kinlaw as the tournament’s most prolific winner as one half of nine winning teams, including one with his father Charlie, another local legend. Dyrck Fanning is second with eight, half with Scott Benton and half with Don Williamson, and Jeff Wishart is third with seven. Kinlaw and Wishart will pair together this weekend.

Because this is my column, I will note that in 1981 and 1989 the plaque identifies Gene and Don Douglas as the winners, and in 1986 Donnie Douglas and Steve Brown. It seems a lifetime ago that a lady I was courting said she was impressed that I had won the tournament three times, and I told her not only that, but I did not get much help from my partners.

Later I fessed up and pointed out Don Douglas was my uncle.

A blue blazer that I was awarded in 1986 as the champion no longer fits, the least surprising thing you will read in today’s column.

So, the stage is set. The weather looks good, a bit cooler from the recent flirtations with triple-digit temperatures, the course is perfect, and 152 golfers are ready to tee it up for the kids of this county.

One more thing: I wrote this not for a free entry, but because the tournament is worthy of praise.

Plus, I got a sponsor, but I will also sprinkle around some of my own this weekend. The cause is deserving.

