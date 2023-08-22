To The Editor:

I would like to share my story as for the first time in 70 years; I ran out of gas on Roberts Avenue and 211 bypass.

I was on my way to Pentecostal church on Cartridge Road in Lumberton, where I attend church.

Miss Vicky Locklear stopped and asked me if everything was OK. I told her I believed I had run out of gas.

She contacted attorney Jeff Wynn — who is my nephew — to bring gas for my vehicle.

Thank God for Miss Vicky Locklear and my nephew Jeff Wynn for helping me during that time.

I wasn’t too late for church service.

Again, Thank you Miss Vicky Locklear and my nephew Jeff Wynn for being there in my time of need.

Thank you

James Bell

Lumberton

