Saturday will mark the 50-year anniversary of my becoming a licensed driver, and three days since my last renewal of that license. For those who flunked math, Aug. 26 is my birthday, and this marks No. 66. I am feeling a wee bit devilish.

To keep things simple, I accept gifts year-round.

I was a bit worried on Wednesday when I ventured to the Department of Motor Vehicle’s Driver’s License Office on Kahn Drive for my renewal, figuring if I flunked, I would have to walk 4.1 miles home in 89-degree heat.

I recall eight years ago when the examiner made me take a written test, and I still do not understand why I was asked to identify road signs only by their shape since there is lettering on the signs that line our roads and highways and I can read. I handled that test as I did those I took in college, passing, but with some suspense.

On Wednesday, there was no written or driving test. The hard part was trying to look handsome for my photograph, knowing that if I get dementia and wander away, this photo would be plastered on the posters. Failed that part, but I got to drive home.

I suppose that a half-century is a sufficient sample size to find value in a review of my driving history.

By my calculations, I have put about 750,000 miles on the odometer, the equivalent of driving from one coast to the other about 250 times, but not once have I driven from coast to coast. Doing so would deposit me in California, and unless the landing spot is Pebble Beach, a hard pass.

The vehicles I have owned, in order, have been an Opel, Ford Maverick, Buick Skylark, Ford Mustang, Mazda MX-3, Lexus SUV, Volvo C70 – a convertible for my mid-life crisis — and a Kia Sorento, my current ride.

The longest single trip was in the Opel in 1977, when I and three fraternity brothers, one 6 feet, 5 inches and 225 pounds, squeezed into that Mini-Cooper precursor for the 808.9-mile trip from Chapel Hill to Fort Lauderdale for spring break. During that trip and while I was in the back seat resting, the accelerator became stuck, and we discovered an Opel will go 92 mph with 800 pounds of humans inside.

This is a bit of a detour over to Memory Lane, but a fun recollection. It was on that trip that I was introduced to what was called “bolting,” which was ordering a meal and leaving without paying for it. I knew something was up at the Shoney’s-like restaurant when I noticed one of my buddies timing a stop light so that we did not get stuck by a red light during the getaway.

Before you judge me, we were on a college budget, and we needed beer money. My fellow fraternity brothers have asked for anonymity.

I count, and this could be off a bit, 13 accidents that I have been involved in, which seems like a lot, but all just fender-benders in which not a single person has suffered an injury. So, in this case, No. 13 is lucky.

Three of those accidents came within a couple of months of my 16th birthday, and each time I left a dent in a parked car. While that is a dubious start, I think the last accident that I was involved in that was my fault was in 1993, so I should be a candidate for Most Improved.

I am not going to detail my driving record as I do not want it to be held against me should I ever need to get a real job again.

But I am proud of this fact: The last time I got a ticket was on March 12, 1990, which was a Monday and my first day starting a new job at The Fayetteville Observer. I had to be there by 6 a.m. and I was running late, so there was a need for speed. The trooper clocked me at about 85 mph traveling north on Interstate 95 in my Mustang.

So, 33 years and counting since my last ticket. Chances are it will remain my last.

One thing I have noticed about driving a vehicle is that it mimics growing old. More and more, I find myself spending time in the slow lane.

