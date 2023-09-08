sellDear NCAA,

How does it feel to extinguish the dream of a 22-year-old, doing so in the most cowardly and dishonest fashion, behind closed doors, absent explanation and accountability and without a route to a remedy?

Did you sleep well on Thursday night Charlie Baker, president of that corrupt organization?

This is the story of Devontez “Tez” Walker, who until Thursday Coach Mack Brown and the UNC football team had counted on to be a deep threat at wide receiver for the Tar Heels, and whose projected first-day selection in the 2024 NFL draft is now in jeopardy. Players like Walker are called “difference makers” in football.

Raised by his grandmother in Charlotte, Walker has crafted a story of perseverance, and was on the cusp of achieving his dream of playing for UNC when the NCAA denied him a waiver that he needed to suit up after being deemed, stupidly, a two-time transfer. Instead, No. 9 could be seen walking the sidelines on Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium as UNC defeated South Carolina, encouraging his teammates, his tears having stopped flowing at least for that moment.

Walker was a late bloomer, and when he graduated West Charlotte High School the big schools did not come calling, and he committed to play at East Tennessee State. But he tore an ACL, never enrolled, and spent the next year rehabbing that knee and providing care for his grandmother, who is in declining health.

He then committed to N.C. Central, which was closer to Charlotte, but the year was 2020, and Covid-19 wiped out that football season. Walker did practice with the team in early 2021, anticipating a spring season that never happened.

He then transferred to Kent State and, with sprinter’s speed, thrived during his second season, earning first team All-MAC honors, doing so while also starring in the classroom. But the coaching staff left Kent State after the season, and their departure left Walker, who was struggling with mental health issues with his grandmother 500 miles away, without a support system. It is important to note that the NCAA considers the departure of a coaching staff as a viable reason for a recruit to rip up a signed letter of intent to attend a school and go elsewhere without penalty.

Walker called UNC, the interest was mutual, and he transferred to Chapel Hill, enrolling on Jan. 9, and again earning honors academically.

But two days after his enrollment, Jan. 11, the NCAA announced that it would no longer allow players who transfer multiple times to play without sitting out a year, unless they were graduate students. There are abundant examples of players in their mid-20’s who have played for six, seven, eight years at three, four and five schools.

But Walker, who has played at one school, was denied eligibility weeks ago, and while UNC appealed, the suits at the NCAA could not find the time to hear the appeal until after UNC had played South Carolina. UNC and Walker’s positions were that he should be considered a one-time transfer since Covid erased the 2020 season, that the NCAA was enforcing a rule retroactively, and that Walker needed to be closer to his grandmother for mental health reasons. There was plenty of wiggle room for the NCAA that would not have established precedent.

His grandmother has never seen him play in college, and although she and as many as 30 relatives and friends were at BOA Stadium on Saturday, she still has not – and probably never will.

Mack Brown, the ultimate diplomat whose words are always measured, had this to say in part after Thursday’s decision: “I don’t know that I’ve ever been more disappointed in a person, a group of people, or an institution than I am with the NCAA right now. It’s clear that the NCAA is about process and it couldn’t care less about the young people it’s supposed to be supporting.”

Now you are correct, Brown and the writer of this column have a vested interest and their protestations should be judged in that perspective. But there is no other side to this story.

The NCAA and its decision have been slammed by sportswriters and commentators from across the country, including some typically hostile to UNC, Jay Bilas, the governor of North Carolina, and even Shane Beamer, the coach of UNC’s first-game opponent, South Carolina. Kent State administrators even provided a letter supporting Walker’s decision to transfer.

The NCAA has provided a window into its soul, and it can no longer masquerade as a supporter of the student-athlete. It is a sham, and its days, already numbered, are even fewer than they were on Wednesday. This is not about football, but about the life of a human being, and the truth that Walker has been betrayed despite doing all the things that were asked of him.

The consolation is coming, and it is this: If the NCAA and Walker were stock, Walker would be a buy and the NCAA a sale.

Reach Donnie Douglas by email at [email protected].