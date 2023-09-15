THEY SAID IT

ROB091623OpinionTheySaidIt

“The Lumberton Dixie Angels played a full summer of great softball. The Dixie Angels team represented the Lumberton SoftballAssociation, RobesonCounty and the City of Lumberton and the state of North Carolina in a positive light.”

Lumberton Mayor Bruce Davis, talking Monday about the local team that won the Dixie Softball World Series last month in Alexandria, Louisiana.

***

“Lee seems to be recovering from the effects of the strong southwesterly shear. The central dense overcast has expanded, with periodic bursts of deep convection and increased lightning activity near the center.”

National Hurricane Center, talking about Hurricane Lee’s growth into a major hurricane, Tuesday.

***

“I planned on moving down there when I retired. It’s got me irritated.”

Robeson County native Curley Smith — who now lives in Maryland — talking about land he purchased in 1994, but recently learned that Robeson County officials rezoned his property in 2005 from residential to heavy industrial commercial.

***

I started a project to make support kits for Alzheimer’s patients and caregivers, funded by bake sales.”

Bianca Chan, a student at the N.C.School of Science and Mathematics, who has become an advocate for Alzheimer’s patients.

***

“Elections officials encourage all eligible individuals to register to vote and cast ballots in this year’s municipal elections. Those elected in 2023 will serve in the government closest to you – your city, town, or village governing board. Their decisions about local matters like sidewalks, zoning, water, sewer, and police and fire services directly affect your community.”

Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections, urging residents to register to vote and to take part in the Nov. 7 elections.