THEY SAID IT

“I love it, I wanted my students to come and experience this and see the opportunities that are available in the food industry.”

Lumberton High School teacher Jamie Holder, a graduate of the culinary arts program at RCC, talking about a recent field trip her students made to Robeson Community College to make pizzas.

***

“I greatly appreciate the assistance of my counterparts in the House to craft this legislation. Rep.

Jarrod Lowery, R-Robeson County, also worked very hard to ensure these items were in the budget.”

Sen. Danny Earl Britt Jr., R-Robeson County, talking about legislation that secured funding from the State budget that will allow for teacher pay raises and numerous other projects in Robeson County.

***

“For Pembroke Police Department, this helps strengthen the bond between Pembroke Police Department and the community we serve, as well as promotes interagency cooperation between the different departments,” Statement from the Pembroke Police Department in regard to upcoming (Oct. 6) National Night Out event planned for 6-9 p.m. at the Pembroke Sports Complex, 7164 Highway 711, Pembroke.

***

“Expanding Medicaid has been a top priority from day one.”

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, talking about State Medicaid funds available to more residents.

***

“Republicans cannot allow President Biden to ignore the crisis he created at the border. This week, all politicians must go on the record. Will they stick with Biden to keep the border open? Or will they vote to finally secure the border?

Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy), Speaker of the US. House of Representatives, talking about illegal immigration on the country’s southern border.