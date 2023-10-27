Time to stuff the Empty Stocking

For a few years I have had a stock answer when someone points out the obvious to me, that I am getting old, offering the observation as if the mere task of my rolling out of bed each morning and taking the day’s first step was not a string on my aching index finger.

“I may be old,” I advise, “but at least I am immature.”

Alas, I worry even that distinguishing aspect of youthfulness is slipping away.

As one of many examples, I have noticed that when some inconsiderate clod is limping along in the left-hand lane of Interstate 95, bottling up traffic and putting lives at risk, that I simply drive my vehicle around them to the right without giving them the bird.

Likewise, when I am in the drive-thru at a fast-food restaurant and the person in the vehicle ahead takes 3 minutes to check their order before driving away, unnecessarily exhausting sand in my life’s hourglass, I do not blow the horn and punch the steering wheel.

I have not thrown a golf club in anger since I returned to the golf course in 2020.

I now only pout for a couple of days when a top-10 UNC football team inexplicably loses at home to one of the worst teams in the nation.

There are other indications of my sneaking up on adulthood.

I do not engage in political conversations.

My favorite movie genre is romantic comedies.

I do not cuss telemarketers before hanging up the phone.

I tip at least 30 percent. More if she is pretty.

I know when I began taking this circuitous curve; it was when I became editor of The Robesonian on Nov 4, 1996, and I became steward of The Empty Stocking Fund. Since then, it has raised – this is a guess, but a good one I think – around $2 million to provide Christmas for needy boys and girls in this county.

The Empty Stocking Fund in 1995 had only raised a few thousand dollars, and the task of revitalizing it was not difficult. We simply took the fund out of the closet, displayed it on the front porch, offered incentives for larger gifts, and shamed people endlessly into contributing. The painful part, coughing up dollars, was done by you guys.

That is when I began to understand the duty of philanthropy, and these days I find myself digging for dollars often to help a worthy charity. There are few things that I can still do that I find more satisfying.

I will confess to being a tad worried about the fund’s future when I left The Robesonian on March 27, 2020, not because I did not think those who would inherit the task would not be equally committed. But I knew there were fewer of them to do the same amount of work, and worried the fund would not remain a priority.

I was wrong, and last year the fund set another record, raising enough money to bring Christmas joy to 1,918 Robeson County children and 101 Bladen County children. But it will take more than that if all eligible children this year are provided with a $60 voucher.

I was invited to highlight the fund today, which I am glad to do.

The fund has been started much earlier this year than in the past. Given that it tends to snowball, gaining momentum as it nears the deadline, the strategy, which eluded me, seems sound.

There are four ways to donate: by visiting The Robesonian at 2175 Roberts Ave. in Lumberton between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; sending donations to Lumber River United Way, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 301 N Water St, Lumberton, N.C., 28358; by using a credit card and calling either Linda Currie at 910-816-1980 or Clarissa Jackson at 910-416-5235; or online by going to www.lumberriveruw.org, clicking the donate button, filling out the necessary information and selecting Empty Stocking Fund-Robeson County.

So, pretty please, with sugar on top, dig deep into your pockets and contribute to the Empty Stocking Fund.

It will brighten a child’s day on Christmas morning, and yours today.

Reach Donnie Douglas by email at [email protected].