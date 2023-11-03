I was mostly left alone as I walked through a modest gauntlet framed by signs recently to cast my ballot during Early Voting. The Pine Street Activity Center was empty except for those working the election and two crackheads who had been given a ride and probably a donut in exchange for a proper vote.

I was not surprised with the lack of interest, which I had observed as editor of this newspaper, especially regarding local elections, during which turnouts are abysmal. I always found that perplexing since local town councils and school boards hold the most sway over our day-to-day lives, setting the tax rate, making key zoning decisions, and establishing policy for our schools. Plus, a single vote is not going to decide a state or federal election but might tip a local result.

Some folks would rather air their grievances on Facebook than take the time to darken a circle.

I vaguely remember the first time I cast a ballot in an election, doing so on Nov. 2, 1976, in the presidential contest between Jimmy Carter and Gerald Ford. I was a sophomore in college and took the responsibility seriously enough that I drove from Chapel Hill home to cast that ballot, seeing it not only as a privilege but a duty.

That was the year our nation turned 200 years old, and our Olympic basketball team, coached by Dean Smith and with UNC players Phil Ford, Walter Davis (RIP), Mitch Kupchak and Tommy LaGarde, had just righted the wrong of four years earlier when the Russians were given as many chances as they needed to win the gold.

Patriotism was unbridled and displayed without apology.

I am aware of just once that I have missed voting in an election in the 47 years since, and that was during a mid-summer referendum that slipped my mind. Most of those ballots were cast when there was a single day to do so, and I never found that hurdle too high.

For fun, I tallied up my record in presidential elections, and I am batting .416 — five winners, seven losers.

As I write this, there have only been about 1,300 early ballots cast during the current municipal elections, which represents just 6 percent of the 21,000 or so eligible voters for the affected municipalities. Saturday ends Early Voting, and Tuesday is the last day to vote period. I think a fair question to ask elections officials is the expense to operate Early Voting so we could do the math and figure the cost of each ballot cast.

Do not misunderstand. I am all in favor of Early Voting and providing multiple sites, days, and times during key elections to cast ballots. But I also understand that the people who do not vote sit out elections not because they cannot find the time or a ride to get to the polls, but because they are apathetic, not believing their vote matters, or jaded, not believing their vote will be properly counted. Or both.

I was delighted when the person who would hand me my ballot asked that I provide proof of identification, which I did by handing her a freshly minted driver’s license. During my time as editor of this newspaper, we editorialized often for a voter ID law, and on this the blame was shared. Democrats want to open the door wide to fraud, and Republicans want the door closed to those who would not vote the way they prefer.

But it is a high level of patronizing to suggest with a straight face that in today’s world, finding a proper ID is just too difficult a task for some, especially when so much of what we do requires an ID, including buying alcohol or cigarettes, picking up prescription medicine, getting married, and applying for a job or food stamps. I googled, and the list was 24 items strong.

So, I cast my ballot for Lumberton mayor and the Precinct 7 representative more confident than ever that this election would not be tainted, and the winner would truly be the people’s choice.

Well, the choice of about 10 percent of us anyway.

Reach Donnie Douglas by email at [email protected].