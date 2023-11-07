THEY SAID IT

“It is up to us to keep who we are alive. We respect the fact that God made us Native and that’s why we do this. He made us Native, so we still do Native things to keep our culture alive. We respect that we are Native, and it’s our way to honor God and say thank you.”

John Oxendine with the Lumbee Tribe, during his ceremonial blessing during the Annual Native American Heritage Month Celebration at Robeson Community College last week.

***

“They’re really, really old. Sometime before Christmas we’ll destroy one of those buses.”

Christopher Clark, the dean of Old Main STREAM Academy, talking about the academy’s current group of diesel buses. Last week, the school acquired the first electric school bus in Robeson County.

****

“We are here tonight to highlight the amazing accomplishments of our alumni and present those to our community to encourage and uplift current and future students.”

Dr. Rebekah Lowry, director of Alumni Affairs at UNCP, talking about a recent awards event honoring distinguished alumni and Hall of Fame inductees.

***

“This is a crop that feels doable. It doesn’t seem like it’s something so far out of what you already do as a farmer.”

Steven Smith, a third-generation tobacco farmer, who is one of 10 farmers across the state to be part of a new initiative funded by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture’s New and Emerging Crops Program that supports the research and implementation of growing sesame, a protein-rich seed used in some foods and cosmetic products.

***

“Thank you to all the first responders who have jumped into action to combat the ongoing wildfires in the western part of our state. I have been in touch with local leaders to provide assistance as necessary. – RC.”

Gov. Roy Cooper, (@NC_Governor) talking about wildfires near Asheville.