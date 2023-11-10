To The Editor:

On Thursday, Two Hawk Workforce Services held its third annual Veterans Day Commemoration and Cake Cutting ceremony.

This event was held to recognize the 105th birthday of Veterans Day and the veterans within the community, and was proudly hosted by Harvey Godwin Jr., Two Hawk Workforce Director Aletha Poole, and organized by Retired Lt. Colonel Angelo W. Johnson (AJ), NCWorks Career Center Manager.

Veterans and their families are honored every year at this event as a way of thanking them for their dedication to our country.

Each year, local veterans speak about their experiences from their military service and how it has impacted their lives. This is always an emotional event, as Veterans share their stories of bravery, courage, and patriotism. It is a powerful reminder of the cost of freedom and the importance of honoring those who served.

Traditionally – in 1918 at the end of World War I, Armistice Day was established to recognize the selfless sacrifice of veterans who served the country.

In 1953 after the Korean Conflict the name was changed to Veterans Day. Regardless of location Veterans pause to observe Veterans Day by sharing a cake. A sword is used to cut the cake as a reminder that Veterans are a band of warriors, committed to carrying the sword, to defend our nation so that our people may live in peace.

The first piece of cake is presented to the Guest of Honor, recently re-elected Mayor Bruce Davis, Air Force Veteran. The second piece of cake is presented to the Oldest Veteran for today’s ceremony is Reverend Jimmy Hammonds, Vietnam Veteran. The third piece of cake is presented to the Youngest Veteran, Sergeant First Class Yokeya Gore, Lumberton Senior U.S. Army Recruiter.

Additionally, this event was supported by members of the Lumber River Workforce Development Board, Service Director Alice Williams and Director of Workforce Development Patricia Hammonds.