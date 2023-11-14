“I’m falling into a kind of depression here,” said Wilkinson, who moved to Lumberton due to family issues. “It’s tough when you know you have all the skills, but you can’t find a job because the transportation here could not be worse.”

Aiesha Wilkinson, a Robeson County resident, talking about trying to find work locally.

***

“We’re a volunteer fire department. You have to have the siren because we do not have full-time firemen. You can have several backup things if they work. That’s fine. I’ve got an app on my phone. You just heard the siren go off. Ours go off one time.”

St. Pauls Fire Chief Evans Jackson, talking about the need for a fire siren.

***

“We are here today to remember all veterans who have served this great country,”

Sherry Lofton, of Robeson Community College, speaking about the college’s Veterans Day service.

***

“As long as I serve in an elected capacity in this town, we’ll hold services for Veterans Day and Memorial Day.”

Fairmont Mayor Charles Kemp talking about the town’s Veterans Day services, which have been conducted since 2005

***

“North Carolina’s growing leadership in clean energy can be seen everywhere you look, and Forge Battery’s decision continues our momentum. New opportunities and jobs for our people are coming fast as we embrace this vital new sector of the global economy.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper who recently Announced that a new lithium-ion battery plant is planned for Morrisville.