I went this week to see my primary physician, and while I do not feel motivated for a hasty update of my will, there is some homework to do.

For me, the most uneasy part of a visit to the doctor – well, since the digital rectal exam is no longer part of the gauntlet – is the initial stop with the nurse, who takes my weight and blood pressure. At this stage, that is the only probing, but in the form of questions about pain and mental health.

The weight and BP, causally, are each inching in the wrong direction, which is where the work needs to be done. I weigh now about 25 pounds less than my peak in 2017, but I need to lose some more. Knowing the culprit, a strategy not only is in place, but in fact has been implemented – although paused on game nights.

The goal is not to reach my BMI as I am convinced the survivors of Auschwitz, on the day they were liberated by the good guys, would have still been above their suggested BMI. Ten to 15 pounds should do it for me, and when I say 10 to 15 pounds, I mean 15 to 20.

The nurse also asked me about pain and if I was suffering any. I laughed, answered “always,” and then we talked about the level of discomfort on a scale of 1 to 10, which I said hovered around 2 and 3, peaked around 7, and at this point was the equivalent of white noise. I shared that I managed the pain with a mix of OTC meds and stretching, and have accepted that at age 66 that aches, stiffness and electrical impulses below the waist were a price to pay for not dying.

She then asked if I had been depressed lately, and I said “absolutely,” which led to more questions.

“When?” she said.

“Saturday, about 11 p.m.,” I said.

“What was that about?” she asked.

“Did you see the Carolina and N.C. State football game?” I asked.

It was then time to see my doctor, whose name will remain a secret, but I will say he is far north of brilliant, has an encyclopedic mind, and is a fascinating conversationalist. We talked about my weight and BP, agreed there was work to do, and I told him I had already scaled back my alcohol consumption, which is the lowest it has been since I turned 18.

He asked, “Shouldn’t a UNC football fan be drinking more alcohol?”

True story and explains why he has been given the gift of anonymity. Being a UNC football fan will drive a teetotaler to drinking, and a drinker to drinking more.

I asked him about getting a prescription for an anti-inflammatory medicine that, shall we say, has a checkered past and comes with mixed reviews. Without googling or checking notes, he gave me a detailed profile of the medication, shared the risks and potential side effects, and emailed an Rx to my pharmacy.

I did some research after a brief conversation with my favorite pharmacist and was already wavering when I went to pick up the medicine, the decision made easier when I found out that my insurance provider was being stingy, and the cost for 30 tablets was $47.

Pass.

Then came the moment I had been waiting for, when my doctor listened to my heart, whose aortic valve is kept intact by cow tissue that was stitched in on Jan. 15, 2009. At the time, my heart surgeon told me that the technology was new, and his best guess would be that the valve would last 15 years.

Jan. 15, 2024, is the 15th anniversary – and the expiration date.

There was a sense of relief when the doctor said that my heart “sounds great.”

Still, I suppose, each day beginning after Jan. 15 I will be living on borrowed time.

Donnie Douglas, whose column appears Saturdays in The Robesonian, can be reached by email at [email protected] .